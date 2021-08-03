Find out the Springboks line-up for the series decider

South Africa team to play the Lions – Third Test

Jacques Nienaber has made two personnel changes to his South Africa team for the third and final Test against the British & Irish Lions in Cape Town on Saturday.

Those changes are injury-enforced. Cobus Reinach comes in at scrum-half for Faf de Klerk (muscle strain) while Pieter-Steph du Toit’s absence with a shoulder issue has resulted in a reshuffle of the back five.

Franco Mostert moves from the second row to the back row and Lood de Jager comes in at lock alongside Eben Etzebeth.

Centre Damian de Allende will win his 50th cap in the Lions 2021 series decider while the Springboks will also revert to a five-three split between forwards and backs on the bench, with Morné Steyn – part of the 2009 squad that beat the Lions – included amongst the replacements.

The Boks are looking to add a Lions series victory to the Rugby World Cup they won in 2019.

“This group of players are among a handful of players in the history of South African rugby that have an opportunity to clinch a series against the Lions after winning the Rugby World Cup, and every player in this squad understands what a rare honour that is,” said Nienaber.

“I don’t think one needs any more motivation than that to win this weekend. We are preparing for a physical encounter and we know that every small battle will count if we want to win the series.

“As Springboks, big moments such as these excite us, so we plan to go out there and give everything we have to clinch the series.”

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Trevor Nyakane, Vincent Koch, Marco van Staden, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies, Morné Steyn, Damian Willemse.

The match at Cape Town Stadium will kick off at 5pm (UK & Ireland time) on Saturday evening and will be televised live on Sky Sports.

