South Africa v Georgia live stream: How to watch the Test

South Africa play their first match since winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup against Georgia tonight (kick-off 6pm UK & Ireland time) at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The Springboks haven’t been able to take the field since lifting the Webb Ellis Cup due to Covid-19 and are starting to build up to taking on the British & Irish Lions 2021 with a two-Test series against the Lelos.

Georgia wrapped up another Rugby Europe Championship last weekend, beating the Netherlands to make it five wins from five in the 2021 tournament. Now they are facing South Africa for only second time, their first meeting happening at RWC 2003.

The Boks have picked two uncapped players in their starting line-up – wingers Rosko Specman and Aphelele Fassi – and have another possible debutant on the bench in Jasper Wiese.

In the Georgia line-up, Luka Japaridze is set to win his first cap from the bench too.

Here are the team line-ups and below are details of how to watch the match.

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Rosko Specman, Jesse Kriel, Frans Steyn, Aphelele Fassi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kwagga Smith.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Marvin Orie, Jasper Wiese, Herschel Jantjies, Elton Jantjies, Damian Willemse.

Georgia: David Niniashvili; Akaki Tabutsadze, Giorgi Kveseladze, Merab Sharikadze (captain), Demur Tapladze; Tedo Abzhandadze, Vasil Lobzhanidze; Guram Gogichashvili, Jaba Bregvadze, Giorgi Melikidze, David Gigauri, Kote Mikautadze, Giorgi Tsutskiridze, Beka Saginadze, Tornike Jalagonia.

Replacements: Giorgi Chkoidze, Nikoloz Khatiashvili, Luka Japaridze, Nodar Cheishvili, Giorgi Javakhia, Gela Aprasidze, Giorgi Babunashvili, Ilia Spanderashvili.

How to watch South Africa v Georgia from outside your country

South Africa v Georgia live stream: How to watch from the UK & Ireland

The Springboks’ two matches against Gerogia – on 2 and 9 July – will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage of tonight’s fixture starts at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Action.

Sky TV and Sports packages are available from £45 a month.

South Africa v Georgia live stream: How to watch from South Africa

This match (kick-off 7pm SA time) will be live on SuperSport’s CSN, Grandstand and Rugby channels.

There are various DStv packages available that give access to SuperSport, ranging from Access, which has the Blitz and Variety 4 channels, to Premium, which includes all 18 sports channels.

