Alex Mann: Ten things you should know about the Wales back-row

The young back-row began his international career in style

Alex Mann is a highly rated back-row for Wales and Cardiff and made his international debut during the 2024 Six Nations.

Just 22, he is expected to play a prominent role as Wales under Warren Gatland hope to usher in a new era of success.

With that in mind, here are some things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Alex Mann

1. Mann was born on January 6, 2002, in Merthyr Tydfil, a town in Wales just north of Cardiff.

2. He played for his hometown club Aberdare growing up before going on to represent Wales at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level.

3. In fact, Mann is one of the few people to have played for the Welsh Under-19 team before the Under-18s.

4. He was selected for the Wales Under-18s tour to South Africa in 2018.

5. Mann went on to captain the Wales Under-20 side for the 2021 and 2022 Six Nations Under-20s tournaments.

6. He was red carded against England in the 2022 Six Nations Under 20s and was banned for three weeks.

7. Before deciding to return to rugby at the age of 14, Mann played football and was part of Cardiff City’s academy as a talented centre-back.

8. Mann was named in the Cardiff academy ahead of the 2021/22 season and made his debut for the Blue and Blacks off the bench in the second round of the Champions Cup against Harlequins in December 2021.

9. The 22-year-old was named in Warren Gatland’s Wales squad for the 2024 Six Nations.

10. He made his debut for the senior test team off the bench against Scotland and scored a try as Wales came up one point short of pulling off an incredible comeback at the Principality Stadium.

