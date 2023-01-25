Best pubs in Cardiff for Six Nations games

Cardiff city centre is absolutely jam-packed with pubs that come alive on Six Nations matchdays when Wales are in action.

The Principality Stadium itself boasts more than 20 bars but within close proximity to the ground is a bustling mix of independent and chain venues rubbing shoulders and serving pints. So if you’re in town for the Six Nations action, and want to know the best pubs in Cardiff for Six Nations matchdays, look no further than this list. Here’s some of our favourites…

Best pubs in Cardiff on Six Nations match days

The Old Arcade, Church Street: This iconic boozer oozes atmosphere with outdoor seating allowing it to pour over into the city centre.

Tiny Rebel, Westgate Street: Serves beers from the award-winning brewery in Newport. A pint of Clwb Tropica goes down well on a matchday!

City Arms, Quay Street: This Brains pub quite rightly calls itself a beer lover’s paradise and is in the shadows of the Principality Stadium.

The Head of Steam, Church Street: The popular chain pub serves craft beer, real and beers from around the world.

Walkabout, St Mary Street: Another chain but you’d be hard pushed to find a Walkabout with a better atmosphere than the Cardiff one on a matchday!

Pitch Bar & Eatery, Mill Lane: This is one of Rugby World writer Paul Williams’ favourites (along with the Old Arcade). A fiercely independent venue that celebrates the best of Wales.

O’Neill’s, Saint Mary Street and Trinity Street: Even in the heart of Cardiff, you can’t beat an Irish bar. If you can’t get in one, you can try the other (Trinity Street is the newer and smaller of the two).

The Cambrian Tap, Saint Mary Street: Listed in Cardiff’s top five pubs (according to TripAdvisor). It boasts a great atmosphere on matchdays.

Blue Bell, High Street: A Croeso pub that is one of Cardiff’s oldest and oozes character and authenticity.

The Grand Bar and Kitchen, Westgate Street: Another proudly independent venue that is split over two floors, and boasts a cosy basement bar.

The Owain Glyndwr, St John Street: This huge corner plot pub is hard to miss and is a traditional free house located about a 10 minute walk from the Principality Stadium.

Elevens Bar and Grill, Castle Street: Owned by recently-retired Welsh footballer Gareth Bale, the former Real Madrid star’s venue is a modern sports bar with a friendly atmosphere.

The Borough Arms, St Mary Street: It’s easy to miss on this busy street packed with pubs, but you’re guaranteed a lively experience in here on a match day!

