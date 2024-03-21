“Not the way I wanted to bow out” – George North reveals brutal injury he suffered in final Wales match

The Wales legend endured a bittersweet ending to his international career

George North has revealed the extent of the injury he suffered in the dying minutes of his final Test appearance for Wales.

The centre had to be carried from the field at Principality Stadium as Wales lost 24-21 to Italy to complete a winless Six Nations campaign and pick up a first wooden spoon since 2003.

Read more: Louis Rees-Zammit reportedly subject to NFL interest despite ‘disappointment at trials performance’

North announced in the build-up to the game in Cardiff that it would be the 121st and last time he would represent his country and it’s safe to say he didn’t get the send-off his career deserved.

Taking to social media, the 31-year-old said: “Not everyone gets the fairy tale ending. A ruptured Achilles wasn’t the way I wanted to bow out of International rugby.

“Still I have loved every second. Can’t thank everyone enough for the support and kind messages. On the recovery train now.”

The news also means North has played his last game for Ospreys, as he is set to join French side Provence from next season.

North burst onto the international scene as an 18-year-old in 2010, scoring two tries against South Africa on his debut.

He has gone on to rack up 47 tries in total for his country, which places him second behind Shane Williams (58) on the all-time list, while he was also part of fourth winning Six Nations squads.

Despite the disappointment of the 2024 campaign, North believes there is a bright future ahead for what is a young Wales squad still early in its development.

“There are some real positives coming through, some shining lights, we have just got to give them time,” North said. “Unfortunately, we are in the results business and the results business waits for no man.

“What a great challenge now for these boys to go (against) South Africa and Australia at the end of a long World Cup year. It is the experience they need to build that resilience and robustness into them and drive forward.

Related: Our 2024 Six Nations Team of the Tournament

“The public have been incredible with their support for the boys, and all I would say is keep believing in them.

“The talent is there – I have seen it first-hand. The talent is immense, we’ve just got to give it time. I don’t think we are too far away from clicking.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.