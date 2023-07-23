Sir Tom Jones slams Delilah ban for Welsh rugby choir

The song was officially banned earlier this year

Not used since 2015, the Welsh Rugby Union took the decision earlier this year for there to be no more Delilah at the rugby due to the famous song’s depiction of domestic violence and tale of a murder by a jealous lover. But this week a Cardiiff crowd were listening on as the 1968 hit’s singer Sir Tom Jones slammed the Delilah ban. Shortly before singing the song, singer Jones told the crowd at Cardiff Castle on Friday that the ban cannot be a barrier to fans singing it. Sir Tom Jones slams Delilah ban

The crowd heard singer Jones say: “You can’t stop us singing Delilah.

“Can you imagine… Who was the man who didn’t want us to sing Delilah? “He stopped the choir from singing but he didn’t stop the crowd from singing it. “And we will keep singing it too.”

Tom Wood sings Delilah in 2011

Have you seen the video of former Northampton Saints back-rower Tom Wood, when he was persuaded to take the microphone and sing Delilah in a post-match reception after England faced Italy. what do you make of his singing voice?

Tom Jones hit song Delilah full lyrics

I saw the light on the night that I passed by her window

I saw the flickering shadows of love on her blind

She was my woman

As she deceived me, I watched and went out of my mind

My, my, my, Delilah

Why, why, why, Delilah

I could see, that girl was no good for me

But I was lost like a slave that no man could free

At break of day when that man drove away, I was waiting

I crossed the street to her house and she opened the door

She stood there laughing

I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more

My, my, my, Delilah

Why, why, why, Delilah

So before they come to break down the door

Forgive me Delilah, I just couldn’t take anymore

She stood there laughing

I felt the knife in my hand and she laughed no more

My, my, my, Delilah

Why, why, why, Delilah

So before they come to break down the door

Forgive me, Delilah, I just couldn’t take anymore

Forgive me, Delilah, I just couldn’t take anymore

