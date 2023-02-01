No more Delilah at rugby – Tom Jones song dropped by Wales for Six Nations

The Tom Jones hit referencing the murder of a woman has been removed from the match-day repertoire

The WRU has dropped Delilah at the rugby with the Tom Jones anthem, which references the murder of a woman, no longer to be played at Wales home matches.

The male-voice choir performing before this weekend’s opening Guinness Six Nations fixture at home to Ireland at Principality Stadium will not sing the song, as first reported by The Times, and it will not be played over the tannoy with no plans for it to return at a later day.

The decision comes amid allegations of misogyny, sexism and racism at the WRU, detailed in a BBC Wales documentary which led to the resignation of CEO Steve Phillips.

Fans will not be banned from singing the song but it will not be played over the PA system or performed by choirs pre-match. The RFU has taken a similar approach to the previously popular ‘Swing Low, Sweet Chariot’ song at Twickenham, which has links to slavery.

Gallagher Premiership side Exeter Chiefs previously dropped the use of the Tomahawk Chop following the club’s rebrand away from Native American imagery but the tune has made a return over the tannoy in games at Sandy Park in 2023.

A Principality Stadium spokesperson said: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium. The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music play list during international matches in 2015. Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.”

