Wales Rugby World Cup shirt released

Wales have unveiled their home and alternate shirts for the upcoming Rugby World Cup in France.

According to the union both of Wales Rugby World Cup shirts are “inspired by the Welsh National Anthem, ‘Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau’, which features on the shirts themselves”.

But here’s the important bit – the home shirt is red, while the alternate shirt is black, with yellow accents. And they both have a collar!

Wales Rugby World Cup shirt

The home jersey sports the traditional ‘Wales’ red, but also features dark red accents along the side of the jersey and the sleeves. This replica shirt is also made from Macron’s unique Eco Fabric, a polyester material derived entirely from recycled plastic. Fans can buy this direct from Macron for £82. View Deal

The alternate kit will be worn by Wales in their second Rugby World Cup pool match against Portugal.

The jersey is a black and yellow, with the polo collar and bottom of the sleeves trimmed in yellow. “The front of the jersey also features a unique, stylised version of the St David’s cross which is embossed onto the front panel,” according to the union.

Wales alternate Rugby World Cup shirt

The alternate jersey in black comes with embossed cross over the torso, yellow accents on the collar and cuffs, and the Welsh Rugby and RWC France 2023 crests embroidered on the chest. It also comes in Eco Fabric and can be yours from Macron’s website for £82. View Deal

What’s been said about the Wales Rugby World Cup shirt?

Nigel Walker, WRU Interim CEO says, “We’re delighted to be here today at the Ynysangharad War Memorial Park, to launch our Senior Men’s Rugby World Cup 2023 kit.

“As the birth place of the composers of the Welsh National Anthem this is a special place for a Welsh rugby. The anthem has become a defining moment on any Welsh matchday for players and supporters alike. It evokes such pride and passion, we’ve lifted those very words and phrases and emblazed them onto the home kit for 2023. It’s a rallying cry to supporters across the country to get behind the team Wales ahead of the Rugby World Cup later this year.

“We’re thrilled with both designs, including the black and yellow alternative kit, which is the first time we’ve had an all-black kit since 2011 and the nod to St David’s cross embossed on the front of the jersey. We’re looking forward to fans seeing the kit in action at the World Cup against Portugal.”

