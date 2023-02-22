Wales versus England on – Welsh strike action averted

The Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium will go ahead

Wales versus England is on; the proposed strike has been shelved.

After showdown talks at the Vale of Glamorgan resort and training facilities, where the Welsh team are based, the possible Wales player strike for the next Six Nations game was called off. The bold action was mooted in protest at contract issues and financial uncertainty – reported around 90 Welsh players are off contract at the end of the season.

There are other issues that the players fought for: They want Wales Rugby Players’ Association (WRPA) representation at Professional Rugby Board (PRB) meetings. They want the 60-cap rule scrapped, so that players with fewer than 60 caps can still represent their country if they play abroad. And significantly to axe the move towards contracts with fixed and variable elements (namely having 80% in set wages and 20% possible in bonuses).

It has now been reported that a compromise on contracts has been reached between players and the union, while the 60-cap rule will be knocked down to 25.

Welsh strike averted

So Wales versus England on means we have our world famous Six Nations showdown.

But who will make the cut in the Wales team to play England? On Tuesday, Wales postponed their team naming, with head coach Warren Gatland saying: “It finally came to a head so I think we have all been asking for things to get sorted. I wasn’t aware of any of the issues going on when I took the job. I wish I would have known a few things that were going on. It has been a challenge but it is what it is, you have to take it on the chin.”

