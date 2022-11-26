Australia win 39-34 in Cardiff

Wallabies win in Wales against the odds

The pressure was already on after Georgia beat Wales 13-12 last week. But Wayne Pivac’s side had pulled into a commanding position in Cardiff, in their last Autumn Nations Series match of the season. But having been 34-13 down, the Wallabies found a way to win 39-34.

Wales have lost three from four this autumn.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is the man credited with sparking the Wallabies comeback, the Waratahs wideout scored two from his wing and was generally excellent in the second half. He almost got a third too, but was adjudged to not have ground the ball – but the officials gave a penalty try and sent Ryan Elias to the sin-bin for collapsing the maul. That late try made it 34-32, with Wales a player down.

That man again sparked an attack, and as the ball was eventually worked wide, replacement nine Kieran Hardy went for an intercept and knocked it on. After the ball bounced, substitute hooker Lachlan Lonergan scooped it up and cantered in for the killer try.

Wales had built their commanding lead on two Jac Morgan tries, and one each for Taulupe Faletau and Rio Dyer. Plus four Gareth Anscombe conversions and two penalties. However, once Australia got rolling in the second half, Wales struggled to arrest their momentum.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.