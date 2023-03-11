Watch: Incredible bounce undoes Italian defence

Rio Dyer opens the scoring for Wales in Rome

It looked like a box-kick to nothing from Wales’ Rhys Webb toward’s Italy’s 22, at the start of their Six Nations showdown. But an incredible bounce of the ball saw it fly away from the Azzurri defenders and into the hands of Rio Dyer for the first score of the afternoon.

Watch the Rio Dyer try against Italy

How do you legislate for a bounce like that?

The pressure was on for this match well before kick-off, with the game billed as the Wooden Spoon decider. And considering Italy beat Wales in last season’s Six Nations.

Italy have also played exceptionally well this season so far – without winning. However, they headed into this one in the unfamilar position of being fancied to win.

And the nerves told.

Tommy Allan made a break and it all looked on, but with it looking like the try-line was begging for whoever he hit next, he passed inside to check Stephen Varney’s run, and the move was killed off. Then later in the half, it looked like a certain score was on for the hosts, a Federico Ruzza pass should have gone outside to Tommaso Menoncello, but instead a dummy was thrown, and Juan Ignacio Brex took a gut pass a few yards from the line with a tough job to get the ball down – he did not.

If we are talking about an incredible bounce, things were going pear shaped for Italy in Rome in the first half of action.

By 34 minutes, they had conceded a third try – a penalty try – with Italy No 8 Lorenzo Cannone sent to the sin-bin for collapsing a driving maul.

Could they turn it round in the second half….?

