Watch Wales v France: How to live stream today’s Six Nations 2024 match

The fourth round of Six Nations 2024 action is about to conclude in Cardiff. Here's how to watch a Wales v France live stream

Kick-off is imminent in Cardiff, so you’ll want to watch a Wales v France live stream to keep up with the action as it happens. Italy’s surprise victory against Scotland yesterday piled pressure on the Welsh, who now need at least one win from their last two games to avoid taking home the wooden spoon for the first time since 2003.

You can view the game for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK and RTÉ Player in Ireland. If you’re away from your home country today, you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV service for free from abroad.

The Principality Stadium is sure to be rocking for their Sunday afternoon encounter with Les Bleus. There’ll be no worries about the weather because the stadium roof is on. Wales have made a late change to their team, with Elliot Dee replacing the injured Ryan Elias at hooker. Cardiff’s uncapped Evan Lloyd is promoted to the bench.

Scroll down to the end of the article for Rugby World’s predictions and the team line-ups. If you’re looking to view a Wales v France live stream from beyond the UK and Ireland, here’s how to watch the Six Nations Championship wherever you are in the world.

Watch for free in the UK and Ireland

In the UK? You can watch a Wales v France live stream for free on BBC iPlayer. If you prefer traditional television you can watch the Principality Stadium match live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 2:20pm GMT ahead of the 3:00pm kick-off.

In Ireland, RTÉ Player is the place to go for a free Wales v France live stream.

Watch Wales v France from overseas

Away from home for work or a vacation today? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby-loving UK and Irish residents can watch a Wales v France live stream from overseas with the help of a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re overseas.

The technology experts from TechRadar praise ExpressVPN for its strong privacy features, ease of use, and the fact it allows you to watch your favourite TV on multiple devices simultaneously. It also comes with three months extra free when you sign up for a year, and a 30-day money-back guarantee for extra peace of mind.

Wales v France teams

Here are the teams for this afternoon’s game. You can find out more about the line-ups on our comprehensive Wales and France squads.

WALES

Cameron Winnett; Josh Adams, Joe Roberts, Owen Watkin, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti, Will Rowlands, Adam Beard, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Alex Mann, Mackenzie Martin, Gareth Davies, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady.

FRANCE

Léo Barré; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Nicolas Depoortère, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Nolann Le Garrec; Cyril Baille, Julian Marchand, Uini Atonio, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, François Cros, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt (captain)

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Sébastien Taofifénua, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifénua, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana

The referee for today’s game is England’s Luke Pearce, with Ireland’s Andrew Brace and Argentina’s Damian Schneider running the line. England’s Ian Tempest is the TMO.

Wales v France predictions

The Rugby World team’s predictions are leaning towards a victory for Les Bleus. “This is a weird one with Wales having earned credit despite losing all three games and France who could easily have found themselves in the same position if it wasn’t for the ball falling off the tee and a controversial decision,” says deputy editor Josh Graham, who’s tipping France to win by nine points. “Emmanuel Meafou is one to watch on debut in a France pack that looks mighty. The backs have a youthful but exciting feel and they should have enough to overcome a youthful and inexperienced Wales team.”

