Wales v France predictions: Can Warren Gatland’s side get first Six Nations 2024 win?

Can Wales get their first win of the tournament?

Wales v France predictions are hard to make with both teams’ form this Six Nations. Wales are yet to win a game; losing to Scotland, England and Ireland. France, meanwhile, have only won one match, which came against Scotland. Last round they drew against Italy and were blown away against Ireland in round one.

France have been without some of their star players. Antoine Dupont is playing sevens, Romain Ntamack and Gregory Alldritt are injured and now they will have to add another name to the absentee list: Jonathan Danty. The centre was shown a red card against Italy for a dangerous tackle and he has since been given a ban that sees him miss the end of the tournament.

Wales may sense a chance to beat France for the first time in the Six Nations in five years. However, some selection calls have raised a few eyebrows. Nick Tompkins and George North have been dropped in favour of Owen Watkin and Joe Roberts. It is a huge call in a game in which Wales could cause a slight upset.

But what predictions have been made? Take a look below at our writer’s thoughts.

Wales v France predictions

Sarah Rendell: France by five. Before the tournament began many would have predicted this game’s result to end up much like last year’s, a 41-28 win for France. However, the French are not firing on all cylinders this Six Nations and so the game will be much closer than anticipated.

Wales are a young side but could be capable of causing an upset, much like Italy last round when they drew against France. I think France will just edge the contest but the hosts will push them all the way.

Josh Graham: France by nine. This is a weird one with Wales having earned credit despite losing all three games and France who could easily have found themselves in the same position if it wasn’t for the ball falling off the tee and a controversial decision.

Emmanuel Meafou is one to watch on debut in a France pack that looks mighty. The backs have a youthful but exciting feel and they should have enough to overcome a youthful and inexperienced Wales team.

Kick-off time 3pm GMT

TV channel BBC One (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations wherever you are

Venue Principality Stadium

Capacity 74,500

Wales v France head-to-head results

2023 Six Nations: France 41-28 Wales

2022 Six Nations: Wales 9-13 France

2021 Six Nations: France 32-30 Wales

2020 Six Nations: Wales 23-27 France

2019 Six Nations: France 19-24 Wales

Wales v France team news

WALES

Cameron Winnett, Josh Adams, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer, Sam Costelow, Tomos Williams; Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Keiron Assiratti, Dafydd Jenkins (captain), Adam Beard, Alex Mann, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Will Rowlands, Mackenzie Martin, Kieran Hardy, Ioan Lloyd, Mason Grady

FRANCE

Starting XV: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu; Cyril Baille, Peato Mauvaka, Uini Atonio, Cameron Woki, Posolo Tuilagi, Paul Boudehent, Charles Ollivon, François Cros.

Replacements: Julian Marchand, Sébastien Taofifénua, Dorian Aldegheri, Romain Taofifénua, Alexandre Roumat, Esteban Abadie, Nolann Le Garrec, Yoram Moefana.

