Find out about the man who will take over as Wales coach after the 2019 World Cup, Wayne Pivac.

Who Is New Wales Coach Wayne Pivac?

It has recently been announced that current Wales coach Warren Gatland will step down after the 2019 World Cup, and Llanelli Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac will take over. But what do we know about Pivac?

Like Gatland, Pivac is also from New Zealand – continuing the Welsh-Kiwi link in the coaching role. Previous Kiwi coaches include Graham Henry and Steve Hansen. Glasgow and Crusaders coaches Dave Rennie and Scott Robertson were also linked with the role before Pivac was announced.

This announcement marks his return to coaching at the international level after his stint with the Fijian national team from 2004 to 2007.

Since then Pivac returned home to coach at the provincial level with Auckland. He remained there until 2014 where he secured an assistant role with the Scarlets. Simon Easterby was set to become the head-coach but before the season started the Ireland international took a forwards coach role with the national team. As a result, Pivac became the head coach.

It has been an illustrious few years with the team, culminating with a Pro12 title in 2017. Last year the Scarlets lost in the PRO14 final to Leinster, and also made the Champions Cup semi-finals, where again, they lost to Leinster.

What Did He Say?

“I know I’m following in the footsteps of someone who is held in extremely high regard, not only by the Welsh public but also by the players who have played under him,” Pivac said.

“I will be doing my best to protect the legacy which Warren Gatland, with the help of those players, will inevitably leave behind. It will be an almighty challenge, but one that I’m more than ready for.

“Having lived in the country for four years, I do not see myself as an outsider but a Welsh coach. I would not have put myself through the process if I did not feel it was something I could do and was really passionate about.

“It is an advantage to know regional rugby as I do and I felt comfortable putting my name forward. Warren has had success and that is what I will strive to achieve.”

