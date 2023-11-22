Amazon Black Friday Rugby deals: Discounted kit, books and protection

There are some superb bargains to be found on Amazon for rugby fans, we've collated the best

It may not be your usual port of call for rugby gear but there are some outstanding Amazon Black Friday Rugby deals that you ought to consider. Ranging from rugby kit and equipment to books, memorabilia and fitness items – there is something for every rugby fan or player.

Check out our Black Friday Rugby Deals hub page for all the related information, but here you will find the best buys on Amazon. Deals and sizes/availability are subject to change.

Black Friday Amazon Rugby deals

While Amazon Prime is now a rugby broadcaster, you can also purchase plenty of rugby related items on the site. Here are some of the best deals we’ve discovered – and will be updating – throughout the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

Men’s Canterbury shorts – Black | Save over 28% on Amazon

Was £21.99 Now £15.70

The tried and tested, classic rugby shorts. These from Canterbury are a staple part of any rugby player’s wardrobe.

Versatile for both the pitch and the gym. Various colours and sizes on offer. View Deal

Canterbury Men’s Stadium Pant, Tracksuit/Jogging Bottoms | Save 38% on Amazon

Was £48 Now £29.64

This particular deal is a steal with a saving of nearly £20 for the classic Canterbury tracksuit bottoms.

You need to be a size XL and like the black colour but other offers are available too! View Deal

Opro New Gold Level Sports Mouthguard | Get 33% off on Amazon

Was £20.99 Now £13.59

Prices and colours vary, but this is a great deal regardless. Any young rugby/hockey player or martial artist who needs a mouth guard/gum shield need look no further. A wise purchase indeed. View Deal

