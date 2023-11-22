Amazon Black Friday Rugby deals: Discounted kit, books and protection

There are some superb bargains to be found on Amazon for rugby fans, we've collated the best
It may not be your usual port of call for rugby gear but there are some outstanding Amazon Black Friday Rugby deals that you ought to consider. Ranging from rugby kit and equipment to books, memorabilia and fitness items – there is something for every rugby fan or player.
Check out our Black Friday Rugby Deals hub page for all the related information, but here you will find the best buys on Amazon. Deals and sizes/availability are subject to change.
Black Friday Amazon Rugby deals
While Amazon Prime is now a rugby broadcaster, you can also purchase plenty of rugby related items on the site. Here are some of the best deals we’ve discovered – and will be updating – throughout the Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.
Men’s Canterbury shorts – Black | Save over 28% on Amazon
Was £21.99 Now £15.70
The tried and tested, classic rugby shorts. These from Canterbury are a staple part of any rugby player’s wardrobe.
Versatile for both the pitch and the gym. Various colours and sizes on offer.
Canterbury Men’s Stadium Pant, Tracksuit/Jogging Bottoms | Save 38% on Amazon
Was £48 Now £29.64
This particular deal is a steal with a saving of nearly £20 for the classic Canterbury tracksuit bottoms.
You need to be a size XL and like the black colour but other offers are available too!
Opro New Gold Level Sports Mouthguard | Get 33% off on Amazon
Was £20.99 Now £13.59
Prices and colours vary, but this is a great deal regardless. Any young rugby/hockey player or martial artist who needs a mouth guard/gum shield need look no further. A wise purchase indeed.
The Boys of Winter: England’s 2003 Rugby World Cup Win | Save over 50%
Was £22 Now £10
This Amazon best seller by Owen Slot, for the occasion of the 20th anniversary of England’s famous win, is more than half price.
One of the site’s best rugby books, it’s not to be missed at this value.
Canterbury CCC Rugby Raze Headguard | Save 20% with Amazon
Was £40 Now £31.99
A stylish scrum cap available in a multitude of colours and sizes, for which deals will vary.
One of rugby’s must trusted brands is well stocked on Amazon.
