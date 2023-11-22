Black Friday Rugby Deals: 70% off Canterbury and half price adidas boots

Black Friday is almost here and we will update this page with all the best deals from the period



Black Friday 2023 is nearly upon up (I still can’t believe how quickly this year is going!) The day itself will take place this Friday 24th November, the day after Thanksgiving as per usual, whilst Cyber Monday will be on the 27th. You’ve come to the right place for the the best Black Friday rugby deals – which are already well underway!

Traditionally the sales are for finding the best laptops, televisions and such, but there are always deals to find on rugby gear as well! Whether it’s new boots, rugby holdalls, brand new balls, replica shirts or training kit, we will have you covered with the very best deals leading up to the event, and over the weekend itself.

Of course, we do not know exactly what will go on sale yet but if previous years are anything to go by, there will be a wide range of discounts on loads of great rugby items. In fact some deals have already gone live as you can see below!

When the big deals start flowing in we will update this page, so we recommend bookmarking it if you are after something specific. Additionally we also have a lot of other specific hub pages as well so if you want something specific then make sure you regularly check our guides on the best Black Friday rugby boots club deals, best Black Friday rugby shirts deals and more.

Optimum Nutrition Whey Protein | Save 34% at Amazon

Was £82.99 Now £54.85

Available in multiple flavours, the fast-absorbing whey protein with whey protein isolate as the main ingredient helps build muscle, and helps support recovery

Optimum Nutrition is the world’s #1 selling sports protein powder brand for over 20 years, catering to those looking for support before, during and/or after their workout View Deal

adidas RS15 Pro FG Boots Mens | Save 50% at Lovell Rugby

Was £219.99 Now £109

These firm ground adidas boots are available at a snip of their usual price and with a good selection of sizes in stock too!

They have been expertly developed with a premium synthetic upper to provide a lightweight feel that will keep you comfortable up until the final whistle blows. View Deal

Canterbury Reinforcer Headguard | Save 70% at Pro Direct Rugby

Was £50 Now £15

This striking red colour is available in L and XL sizes with a huge £35 saving. Other colours include light blue and navy with deals varying. Don’t miss out! View Deal

Gilbert Photon Rugby Match Ball | Save 44% at Pro Direct Rugby

Was £36 Now £20

Save £16 on this high quality match ball. Perfect for your up and coming rugby stars as it’s available in Size 4.

The ball is suitable for club and school rugby. View Deal

ARE THE BLACK FRIDAY RUGBY DEALS GOOD THIS YEAR?

Even though we don’t specifically what may pop up on Black Friday itself, we do expect there to be some cracking deals out there because of previous years. In fact, there are already some belting bargains on offer. Whether it’s a new pair of boots, scrumcap, mouthguard or bags, balls, shirts and even tackle shields – Rugby World will have you covered with all the best Black Friday rugby deals across the internet.

Don’t forget about Cyber Monday too, on Monday 27th, where discounts are set to continue and possibly get better in certain departments.

WHERE ARE THE BEST PLACES TO FIND BLACK FRIDAY RUGBY DEALS?

In the UK, some of the best rugby retailers include Lovell Rugby, ProDirect Sports, Rugby Store, Adidas, Canterbury, Under Armour and Sports Direct.

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday bargains for rugby fans) but they’re a fantastic retailer for rugby bits and pieces, including fitness equipment.

WHAT ARE THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS NOW?

The best Black Friday bargains for rugby right now can be found on retailers like Amazon, Lovell Rugby, Sports Direct and so on. We have collated what we think are the best deals on rugby equipment right now in this post because we want to help you find the best products, for lower prices. There are a number of excellent rugby deals on fitness equipment and normally expensive training gear which is great because these products can have large RRP’s to start with.

WHY IS IT CALLED BLACK FRIDAY?

Black Friday is a term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It usually marks the start of the Christmas shopping season in the United States. From a shopping perspective, many stores offer big sales at heavily discounted prices which results in the day being the busiest shopping day of the year. Many stores open early and stay open late as a result and we often see people queue up outside stores and rush around to get the best deals.

Enjoy the sales and saving your hard-earned cash!

