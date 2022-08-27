A buyers' guide to the best new stash for young players

Back to School Rugby Kit

The new rugby season – and school year – is almost here. The most exciting part of the new season isn’t the wet Sunday mornings and muddy midweek training, it’s the new stash! So let’s look at six of the best back to school rugby kit this season.

Canterbury Uglies Tactic Shorts

Traditional though they are, rugby shorts aren’t all that stylish. Not only are these polyester Canterbury Uglies shorts stylish, they’ve also got pockets, which make them great to wear off the pitch as well.

We wouldn’t recommend them for contact but for training sessions or touch games these will be a hit with the kids.

Reasons to Buy

– They look really cool with colourful touches on the Canterbury logo

– Great to wear both on and off the pitch

Reasons not to Buy

– Won’t hold up the rigors of contact

Buy Now from Pro Direct Rugby for £11

adidas Tapered Training Pants

We can all remember our days in youth rugby. The trackie bottoms, with their sail like qualities that made running almost impossible, were a particular lowlight. That’s no longer the case though!

Modern trackies are catching on and many, including the adidas tapered pants, offer a close fit, especially around the calf and ankles. That leads to a better fit and doesn’t compromise your agility.

Reasons to Buy

– Ankle zips make them easy to take on and off over boots

– A great tight fit across the entire leg but especially around the ankles

Reasons not to Buy

– Other more tapered trackies are available and at lower prices

Buy Now from Lovell Rugby for £10

Sondico Core Baselayer Tights

I love a pair of tights and I’m delighted that you can now legally wear them in matches. Kids, of course, get colder quicker than adults.

With a pair of baselayer tights any kid will be able to stay warm even in those colder winter months. Plus, unlike with trackies, you can wear these in matches and during contact training.

Reasons to Buy

– Very inexpensive but without cutting corners

– Ideal for those winter months when it gets cold and kids can lose interest

Reasons not to Buy

– Doesn’t have a fleecy liner which means they aren’t quite as warm as some alternatives

Buy Now from Sports Direct for £10.50

Canterbury Quarter Zip Top

Over the years I’ve tried many different training jackets. Some disintegrated during the first contact session, some offered next to no warming properties, and some offer no breathability so you just end up damp and cold anyway.

Canterbury have never let me down, though. This version is perfect for cold mornings and will leave kids raring to go rather than peering out the window.

Reasons to Buy

– Offers great warmth without being thick and bulky

– Looks fantastic with the great addition of the bright orange

Reasons not to Buy

– You will end up wet in mud or heavy rain

Buy Now from Lovell Rugby for £35

Under Armour Batman Suit SS

Buy a kid this and they wont wan’t to take it off. Under Armour are a pricier option, but they offer a great mix of warmth as well as breathability to keep you comfortable. The key though is that excellent design!

Ultimately, kids need a push every now and then to get out and play. Giving them something they’re excited to wear can only help.

Reasons to Buy

– Looks really cool and will be a hit with any kid

– A great mix of breathable and warm

Reasons not to Buy

– It’s only short sleeved so not warm enough when the weather really takes the turn for the worse

Buy Now from Pro Direct Rugby for £20

Canterbury CCC Uglies Hoodie

Everyone loves a hoodie. They’re perfect for those cooler months, when rugby tends to be played, and you can wear it out and about as well.

Canterbury do a great job of adding colour to their clothes without going over the top. Buy your child this and it will be a wrench getting them out of it come Sunday evening, they’re ridiculously comfortable!

Reasons to Buy

– A do it all bit of clothing that you can wear to training and out and about

– Looks fantastic with the subtle colour through the logo

Reasons not to Buy

– Won’t keep out the rain during wet training sessions

Buy Now from Lovell Rugby for £32

We have also put together a guide to the best back to school rugby equipment.

