Barbarians live stream: How to watch Barbarians v World XV

Baa-Baas host the World XV at Twickenham, with both teams boasting big names

It’s Eddie Jones’ Barbarians versus Steve Hansen’s World XV at Twickenham and there both sides have named star-studded squads. All that’s left is to find out how to watch Barbarians v World XV.

The match-up at Twickenham kicks off at 2pm and here are all the details you need!

Live stream Barbarians v World XV for FREE in the UK

There will be a Barbarians live stream on Channel 5 from 2pm for UK audiences. Coverage begins at 1.30pm.

Which means that you can catch the action for FREE on My5. They also have an app that works on a range of devices

If you’re outside of the UK, but want your usual coverage, it’s best to check out the free 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below.

How to watch the Barbarians v World XV from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

What is the Barbarians v World XV team news?

Barbarians: Gareth Anscombe; Adam Radwan, Seta Tamanivalu, Samu Kerevi, Tevita Li; Quade Cooper, Jack Maunder; Alex Waller, Nic Dolly, Enrique Pieretto, Alun Wyn Jones (captain), Stephan Lewies, Aaron Wainwright, Kai Yamamoto, Steven Luatua.

Replacements: Harry Thacker, Tom Est, Carlu Sadie, Rob Simmons, Sione Vailanu, Francois Hougaard, Aaron Cruden, Sam Johnson.

World XV: Charles Piutau; Israel Folau, Semi Radradra, Ngani Laumape, Sbu Nkosi; Adam Hastings, Nick Phipps; Wyn Jones, Fraser Brown, Oli Kebble, Api Ratuniyarawa, Harry Hockings, Seb Negri, Michele Lamaro (captain), Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Allan Dell, Marcus Street, Niccolò Cannone, Jordi Murphy, Bryn Hall, Rhys Patchell, Kaminieli Rasaku.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.