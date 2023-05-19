Barbarians and World XV name star-studded squads

Twickenham is in for a treat on 28 May

The Barbarians and World XV have announced their squads for a star-studded friendly with some 1,286 international caps on show at Twickenham on Sunday 28 May.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has called upon some familiar names for his Baa Baas side with fly-half Quade Cooper and bulldozing centre Samu Kerevi selected. Jones has also opted for veteran Welsh centurions Taulupe Faletau and Alun Wyn Jones in the pack.

Departing Exeter Chiefs scrum-half Jack Maunder is selected along with Newcastle flyer Adam Radwan, Wales’ Gareth Anscombe and Kiwi No 10 Aaron Cruden.

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has selected Israel Folau in his World XV. The Tongan is joined by fellow Pacific Islanders Semi Radradra and Charles Piutau while Rhys Patchell and Scotland’s Adam Hastings provide options at fly-half.

Italy flankers Michele Lamaro and Sebastian Negri provide plenty of ballast in the pack with Lions prop Wyn Jones and Edinburgh No 8 Viliame Mata two more big names in the mix.

Read more: Wasps sent to bottom of English rugby pyramid

Former England boss Jones said: “It’s an incredible honour to be asked to coach the Barbarians for a second time. I am very much looking forward to returning to Twickenham Stadium – a venue I have so many fond memories of – as head coach of the Barbarians, and I’m more motivated than ever to put on a show.

“Going up against Steve rekindles a great rivalry which first started in our days competing in Super Rugby and progressed into the international arena. It’ll be a great challenge and one we’re both relishing.”

Hansen added: “Im really excited to be returning to Twickenham. I’ve coached both for and against the Barbarians during my career, and while you always have to expect the unexpected where they are concerned. You can be certain we’ll have a hugely entertaining match played in a festival atmosphere.”

Related: Italy name Rugby World Cup training squad

Barbarians and World XV squads

BARBARIANS

Forwards:

Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers and England)

Taulupe Faletau (Cardiff Rugby, Wales, British & Irish Lions)

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, Wales, British & Irish Lions)

Stephan Lewies (Harlequins and South Africa)

Steven Luatua (Bristol Bears and New Zealand)

Enrique Pieretto (Glasgow Warriors and Argentina)

Carlu Sadie (Cell C Sharks)

Rob Simmons (London Irish and Australia)

Harry Thacker (Bristol Bears)

Sione Vailanu (Glasgow Warriors and Tonga)

Aaron Wainwright (Dragons Rugby and Wales)

Alex Waller (Northampton Saints)

Tom West (Leicester Tigers)

Hiroki Yamamoto (Toshiba Brave Lupus and Japan)

Backs:

Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys and Wales)

Quade Cooper (Hanazono Kintetsu Liners and Australia)

Aaron Cruden (Tokyo Sungoliath and New Zealand)

Francois Hougaard (Saracens and South Africa)

Samu Kerevi (Tokyo Sungoliath and Australia)

Tevita Li (Tokyo Sungoliath)

Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs and England)

Adam Radwan (Newcastle Falcons and England)

Seta Tamanivalu (Toshiba Brave Lupus and Fiji)

TBC

WORLD XV

Forwards:

Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Niccolo Cannone (Benetton Rugby and Italy)

Elliot Dee (Dragons Rugby and Wales)

Allan Dell (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Harry Hockings (Tokyo Sungoliath)

Wyn Jones (Scarlets Rugby, Wales, British & Irish Lions)

Oli Kebble (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland)

Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby and Italy)

Viliame Mata (Edinburgh Rugby and Fiji)

Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby and Italy)

Api Ratuniyarawa (London Irish and Fiji)

Marcus Street (Exeter Chiefs)

TBC

Backs:

Bryn Hall (Shizuoka Blue Revs)

Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby and Scotland)

Israel Folau (Urayasu D-Rocks and Tonga)

Marika Koroibete (Saitama Wild Knights and Australia)

Ngani Laumape (Kobelco Kobe Steelers and New Zealand)

Sbu Nkosi (Vodacom Bulls and South Africa)

Rhys Patchell (Scarlets Rugby and Wales)

Nick Phipps (Green Rockets Tokatsu and Australia)

Charles Piutau (Bristol Bears and Tonga)

Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears and Fiji)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.