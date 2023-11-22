Best Black Friday Rugby Boots deals: Big savings on adidas, Mizuno and Canterbury

Now is the time to find your next pair of rugby boots at the best price

Whether you’re buying presents for rugby-mad friends and family or looking for a new pair of boots yourself, this is the place for the best Black Friday Rugby Boots Deals. We’ve cast our eye over what’s out there and narrowed down the offering, so you don’t have to.

It’s always good to have a pair of firm ground and soft ground options in your bag, so make sure to check out both styles of stud when picking your new boots.

Canterbury Speed Infinite Elite Unisex Adults Soft Ground | Save 50% at Sports Direct

Was £139.99 Now £70

This incredible deal is only currently available for size 7 and 8. Having tested these boots ourselves, we can fully recommend.

They are lightweight and great for speed – ideal for backs and still protect you from the pain of having your foot stepped on!

There are two other colour ways (black/purple) and more availability elsewhere but not at such a great price. View Deal

