Best Black Friday Rugby Boots deals: Big savings on adidas, Mizuno and Canterbury

Now is the time to find your next pair of rugby boots at the best price
Whether you’re buying presents for rugby-mad friends and family or looking for a new pair of boots yourself, this is the place for the best Black Friday Rugby Boots Deals. We’ve cast our eye over what’s out there and narrowed down the offering, so you don’t have to.
It’s always good to have a pair of firm ground and soft ground options in your bag, so make sure to check out both styles of stud when picking your new boots.
There’s plenty of good vendors out there, so don’t forget to check out all the following.
- Amazon: Savings on boots
- Lovell Rugby: Up to 80% off on boots plus £20 voucher for every £100 spent!
- Pro Direct Rugby: Their biggest sale ever this Black Friday with up to 80% off boots
- Canterbury: Up to 50% off available on some boots!
- Sports Direct: Unmissable Black Friday and Christmas deals on boots
Black Friday Rugby Boots Deals
adidas Kakari Elite SG | Save 20% at Pro Direct Rugby
Was £110 Now £88
These lightweight boots designed for forwards are also available in black across varying adult sizes.
Perfect for stability in the scrum, but not too bulky for getting across the park.
adidas RS15 Pro FG Boots Mens | Save 50% at Sports Direct
Was £219.99 Now £109
These firm ground adidas boots are available at a snip of their usual price and with a good selection of sizes in stock too!
They have been expertly developed with a premium synthetic upper to provide a lightweight feel that will keep you comfortable up until the final whistle blows.
Canterbury Speed Infinite Elite Unisex Adults Soft Ground | Save 50% at Sports Direct
Was £139.99 Now £70
This incredible deal is only currently available for size 7 and 8. Having tested these boots ourselves, we can fully recommend.
They are lightweight and great for speed – ideal for backs and still protect you from the pain of having your foot stepped on!
There are two other colour ways (black/purple) and more availability elsewhere but not at such a great price.
Mizuno Monarcida Neo Rugby Si SG | Save 54% at Pro Direct Rugby
Was £70 Now £32
This is about as cheap as it gets for a solid pair of boots, so if you’re a Size 8 snap these up now!
