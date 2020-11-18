A buyers' guide to the best boots for the match-winning kickers

Best Rugby Boots for Kickers 2020

You are lining up to kick at goal for the match-winning points. At that point there is nothing more crucial than what is on your feet. If you don’t have confidence in your footwear, you will struggle to win the match.

The most important factor is grip, if you can’t rely on your planted foot, then the contact zone is irrelevant. Most soft-ground boots aimed at backs feature a combination of plastic studs and metal ones, these offer the perfect amount of grip in even the worst of conditions.

The contact zone is the area that propels the ball forwards. For consistency you want this clear of any laces, stitching or unnecessary detailing. You may consider a football boot, especially on a solid surface, as they tend to have consistent and large contact zones.

If kicking isn’t an important part of your game, look at our guides for the best boots for forwards and best boots for backs. Otherwise, this guide will help you find the boots to take your kicking to the next level.

Best Rugby Boots for Kickers

Gilbert Kaizen 1.0 SG Boots

Designed for speed and agility, these are ideal for fleet-footed outside backs. A knitted upper, brought over from football boots, hugs the foot without adding more than the bare essentials in weight. Perfect for some dazzling footwork and a sprint into the open field.

The offset laces mean that, when your best option is to kick, you can do it with confidence thanks to an unbroken kicking zone.

+ Very lightweight but still offering a solid and secure fit

+ A raised heel ensures you are always in the most powerful position when you need to surge by the last defender

– The knitted upper and lightweight construction means you can expect a few bruised toes, even if you avoid rucks as much as possible

Adidas Predator XP FG Boots

As a kid, the Predator was the boot you had to have if you were playing football. That boot has evolved to this. The Predator XP has a knit upper to provide breathability but that is combined with foot security so you can dart left and right and know that your foot will be held in place.

Asymmetrical laces increase the contact patch so you can be confident of a consistent outcome when kicking.

+ Extra padding around the ankle cuff will protect your ankle joint from any impact

+ Lightweight and comfortable but with a secure fit to allow for fast footwork

– The firm ground studs probably won’t offer enough traction in the midwinter so you will need a second pair for soft ground

Adidas X.Ghosted 1 FG Boots

Ideal for speedy backs who steer clear of the rough stuff or prioritise accurate kicking over the odd bruise. Exceptionally lightweight construction and sock like comfort will leave you feeling like you’re not wearing any shoes at all.

A carbon-fibre insert under the foot means that all power is sent straight through the turf to fire you forward rather than lost in a bendy sole. There is plenty of space on the toe and instep for consistent and accurate kicking, whether at goal or sliding through a grubber.

+ Exceptionally lightweight but more than comfortable enough to wear for hours on end

+ Ideal for kickers who want a clear contact patch between boot and ball

– Right at the top end of the budget for most and, unless you live somewhere warm and dry, unusable in the winter months

Puma Future 5.3 Netfit FG/AG Boots

The Future is aptly named, this is what rugby boots will become. Part sock and part boot, the Future is super lightweight but with a lacing system that keeps the foot firmly locked down.

That means despite the flimsy looking exterior they will allow you to dance around with as much confidence as any ‘normal’ looking boot. Unsurprisingly, for a football boot, the contact area is ideal for kickers.

+ Perfect for powering through the line or dancing past a defender, thanks to excellent foot security

+ Great on hard surfaces and synthetic ground, this offer usage in all but the worst conditions

– The colour scheme might be a bit out there for some, although the Battenburg styling will appeal to those who like to stand out

Adidas Malice Elite SG Boots

A boot for speedy backs that won’t break the bank. Asymmetrical laces make more space for a clean contact and a series of raised dots on the upper enhance ball control for kickers.

The stud pattern combines metal and plastic studs offering plenty of traction year-round without causing discomfort on hard pitches. The upper is synthetic and keeps feet firmly in place to allow quick changes of direction.

+ A boot that can be used year-round all for a very reasonable price

+ An enlarged contact patch makes kicking simple and consistent

– The mix of orange, purple, and yellow may be a bit much for some

Asics Menace 3 S SG Boots

Loud, proud, and deadly. These striking peach and gold boots will have you feeling like a pro before you have even stepped foot on the pitch. The nylon and microfibre upper is exceptionally light but strong enough to last for match after match after match.

A stiff sole plate means that all of your sprinting power is directed straight through the ground so you can reach your max speed as you flash through the line. These double as football boots so unsurprisingly the contact zone is perfect for kicking.

+ Light as air but with a stiff sole to allow you to be agile and quick

+ Six-stud design gives you enough traction without added heft

– Not for forwards. Everything that is good about these boots is what makes them not a good choice for a forward

Nike Mercurial Superfly Elite DF SG Boots

The Mercurial Superfly Elite is an example of where boots for backs are heading. The knit upper is exceptionally lightweight; it is basically just a slightly over-engineered sock. That means two things – unrivalled comfort and unrivaled agility.

No matter what boot you were wearing before, these will be a monumental step up. Add plenty of traction, thanks to the combination of stud types, and a perfect kicking surface, designed for a football, and these boots are ideal for a kicker looking to break open the game.

+ Built for football, these boots are ideal if you plan on making kicking a part of your game

+ These soft-ground boots have a stud pattern that should allow for year-round use

– I don’t have to tell you that £200+ for boots is extraordinarily expensive

Nike Phantom Vision 2 Pro DF Mens FG Boots

These boots will split the readers. Some will think they are eyesores, others, will agree with me and think they look fantastic.

They are designed for football, which means the kicking consistency is excellent. That contact zone is enhanced by the Ghost Lace System, which conceals the laces. Sadly, this also removes any excuses if you do shank one off the kicking tee. The inner bootie adds excellent comfort and a tight fit to enhance agility and speed.

+ Fully concealed laces create an enormous contact area for kicking

+ The mesh and Nikeskin upper make for an incredibly light boot

– I love it but the styling is admittedly polarising

That completes our round-up of the best boots for kickers in 2020.

