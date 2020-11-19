Best Rugby Boots for Wide Feet 2020

A buyers' guide featuring the best boots for players with wide feet

As a wide-footed person myself, the worst thing you can do is try to squeeze your feet into rugby boots that are too narrow. It’s not fun, it’s not comfortable and it can make match day exceptionally miserable.

All that can be over, though, by following this guide of boots for wide-footed players. We scoured the boot manufacturers to find those that cater to us galumphing giants and our oversized flippers.

Best Rugby Boots for Wide Feet

Gilbert Kaizen 1.0 SG Boots

Designed for speed and agility, these are ideal for fleet-footed outside backs. A knitted upper, brought over from football boots, hugs the foot without adding more than the bare essentials in weight. Perfect for some dazzling footwork and a sprint into the open field.

The offset laces mean that, even when your only option is to kick, you can do it with confidence thanks to an unbroken kicking zone.

+ Very lightweight but still offering a solid and secure fit

+ A raised heel ensures you are always in the most powerful position when you need to surge by the last defender

– The knitted upper and lightweight construction means you can expect a few bruised toes, even if you avoid rucks as much as possible

Adidas Kakari Z.0 SG Boots

The Kakari Z.0 is classy and understated enough for even the most traditional of forwards. The bootie style fit is exceptionally comfortable but an inner support strap ensures that comfort doesn’t come at the expense of performance.

The split sole is ideal for the grunt work of the tight five. You can stay low and planted in the turf and still generate power thanks to the sole flexibility.

+ A boot for forwards that doesn’t come at the expense of speed

+ Slipper like comfort means it doesn’t feel like you’re wearing a high-performance boot

– At £170 this really is at the top end of boot prices

Canterbury Phoenix 3.0 Pro SG Boots

A do-it-all boot that looks as good as it feels. The Phoenix 3.0 is designed to be lightweight but without sacrificing durability or protection thanks to a TPU mesh skin. The foot is held in place by a neoprene tongue, which combines with internal straps to provide a comfortable but secure fit.

Finally, a mix of removable studs and molded elements gives you maximum grip in the winter and flexibility to put on some shorter studs for those spring and autumn days.

+ The classy black design is offset perfectly with some silver detail on the laces, a very good-looking boot

+ A comfortable fit coupled with a durable upper means you will get plenty of game time out of these boots

– Designed for back-row players, these boots lack some protection for the front five and might not be agile enough for the backs

Gilbert Kaizen 3.0 Power SG Boots

The perfect boot for a mid-winter game. The eight metal studs provided a firm grip in even the most marshy of pitches while the synthetic uppers limit water absorption. The padded ankle cuff provides some protection to your delicate ankle bones and ensures comfort and optimal fit.

These aren’t just for slow-moving forwards though; a heel raise puts the player into their most powerful position, vital for ball-carrying back-rowers who want to escape a chasing defender.

+ A rigid sole and secure inner allow you to exert all your power without fear of losing your grip

+ Provides durability and foot protection without compromising on agility thanks to its lightweight design

– For all but the most traditional the design may be a little safe

Adidas Kakari Elite SG Boots

Some things can be found in all rugby clubs anywhere in the world. The first is at least one Welsh person and the second is a host of players wearing these boots.

The Kakari Elite is a boot for forwards that shuns the perceived wisdom that forwards only want to wear black boots. The upper provides protection from a misplaced size 12 but these are still lightweight despite that. An integrated cage system straps the foot firmly in meaning you can dance past the last man once you make the break.

+ A stylish boot that is still somehow understated despite the orange and blue colour scheme.

+ Achieves the balance of being comfortable and protected while also keeps the foot strapped in place.

– Not a year-round boot, you will find them much less comfortable during pre-season training on a sun-parched track.

Mizuno Morelia Neo II Mix SG Boots

Something a little different from the Japanese manufacturer. Eight-stud boots are great when the pitch is bad but on dry pitches you might find that they offer less grip than a moulded stud. The Morelia Neo II Mix bridges the gap with the combination of metal studs and plastic moulds. These will offer more than enough traction in all but the most horrendous of conditions.

The rest of the boot has plenty to recommend it as well. The external heel and full-lace system hold the foot securely in place and prevent movement when jumping in a lineout or flashing your footwork in the open field. As you would expect at this price point, the boots are lightweight with enough protection for forwards operating in the murky places where backs fear to tread.

+ A good combination of stud which should serve you well all season

+ Very lightweight, they won’t hide your rapid turn of pace

– Nearing the highest priced boot we have mentioned in our guides

Canterbury Speed 2.0 SG Boots

A blend of pure speed and lightweight agility with enough grip to keep you planted even when the weather turns bad. A locked in toebox and collar ensures the wearer can be confident when dancing around in the backfield but cushioning on the ankle means these boots feel more like slippers than jail cells.

Six metal studs on the outer, with seven additional molded studs, allows these boots to be worn throughout the whole year. They are comfortable on cricket pitch-esque touch grounds and quagmire like December surfaces.

+ A reasonably priced boot which can do it all

+ Eye popping colour scheme which is noticeable without being over the top

– As the name suggests, these don’t come with much in the way of protection

Gilbert Side Logo Boots

It might not seem like it, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a really good pair of boots. In the Side Logo, Gilbert deliver the ideal boot for a forward, all for under £40.

The laces and padded ankle collar ensure your foot remains locked in, even on the worst of pitches. The collar also gives your ankle bones protection from stray feet. The studs provide maximum traction even under intense scrum pressure. There are no fancy additions, but for most of us, the Side Logo offers everything we need.

+ Plenty of traction on even the worst of pitches

+ Amazingly good value for this quality of boot construction

– Black and neon green is a combination which takes a bit of time to get used too

That concludes our rundown of the best rugby boots for players with wide feet.

