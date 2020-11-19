A buyers' guide featuring boots for the players with speed to burn

Best Rugby Boots for Wingers 2020

Speed and agility, that is what a winger needs and their rugby boots should reflect that. Protection is not a necessity, although even a lightweight boot offers some help if a big forward happens to land a stray boot on top of your foot.

The key is that the boot must be lightweight and stiff enough to allow for swift changes of direction. Rugby boots are increasingly following in the footsteps of football and creating a bootie-like fit. This reduces weight by replacing the more sturdy uppers we are used too with a knit fit. In addition to low weight, it also improves comfort by letting the foot expand instead of being squished into a rigid structure.

We all know that wingers enjoy making a statement and many modern boots let you do that. You can have pink, yellow, green, blue, orange or, if you’re feeling particularly daring, black.

Best Rugby Boots for Wingers

Nike Mercurial Superfly Elite DF SG Boots

The Mercurial Superfly Elite is an example of where boots for backs are heading. The knit upper is exceptionally lightweight, it is basically just a slightly over-engineered sock. That means two things: unrivalled comfort and unrivalled agility.

No matter what boot you were wearing before, these will be a monumental step-up. Add plenty of traction, thanks to the combination of stud types, and a perfect kicking surface, designed for a football, and these boots are ideal for a winger looking to break open the game.

+ Built for football, these boots are ideal if you plan on making kicking a part of your game

+ These soft ground boots have a stud pattern which should allow for year round use

– I don’t have to tell you that £200+ for boots is extraordinarily expensive

Mizuno Morelia Neo 3 Beta SG Boots

This offering from the Japanese firm just screams pace. The Morelia Neo 3 Betas weigh in at an almost impossibly light 190g. The barefoot knit material around the collar reduces weight but a series of beta mesh windows mean the weight reduction doesn’t come at the expense of either comfort or stability.

Mizuno have even toned down the logo to save weight, all in the pursuit of a perfect boot for the quick players.

+ A perfect mixture of lightweight without compromising foot security

+ A mix of plastic and metal studs should offer enough traction, without the discomfort of full metal studs, for year-round use

– This is a premium boot with a price tag to match

Gilbert Kaizen 3.0 Pace SG Boots

The Kaizen 3.0 Pace is the boot equivalent of Josh Adams. It quietly, and without fanfare, has become one of the best in the business.

The synthetic sole is designed to channel all your power into forwards, or sideways, movement. Combine that high-performance with a padded ankle collar and a cushioned insole and you get extreme comfort alongside your speed.

In these boots you will probably want to charge through a hole rather than chip over. If kicking is your only option, the asymmetric laces will make your kicking consistent and sweet by increasing the contact zone.

+ A boot with a lot of technology all for under, by some margin, £100

+ Internal cushioning means it isn’t a case of choosing comfort over performance

– The mesh effect on the upper takes a bit of getting used too

Adidas Rumble SG Boots

It is hard to believe just how much boot you can get for such a low price with the Rumble. The lightweight synthetic uppers have fantastic durability without weighing you down. The padded ankle collar gives a great tight fight without sacrificing comfort. All that is tied up in an elegant package thanks to the all-black outer.

The checkerboard design means that the Rumble can’t be accused of playing it safe in the style stakes.

+ Fantastic value boot at under £50

+ Looks wonderful. The folded tongue adds a bit of old school charm and the black outer will last a long time

– With only plastic moulded studs the Rumble tends to lack traction in the worst conditions

Puma Future 5.3 Netfit FG/AG Boots

The Future is aptly named, this is what rugby boots will become. Part sock and part boot, the Future is super lightweight but with a lacing system that keeps the foot firmly locked down.

That means despite the flimsy looking exterior they will allow you to dance around with as much confidence as any ‘normal’ looking boot. Unsurprisingly, for a football boot, the contact area is ideal for kickers.

+ Perfect for powering through the line or dancing past a defender, thanks to excellent foot security

+ Great on hard surfaces and synthetic ground, this offer usage in all but the worst conditions

– The colour scheme might be a bit out there for some, although the Battenburg styling will appeal to those who like to stand out

Canterbury Speed 2.0 SG Boots

A blend of pure speed and lightweight agility with enough grip to keep you planted even when the weather turns bad. A locked in toebox and collar ensures the wearer can be confident when dancing around in the backfield but cushioning on the ankle means these boots feel more like slippers than jail cells.

Six metal studs on the outer, with seven additional molded studs, allows these boots to be worn throughout the whole year. They are comfortable on cricket pitch-esque touch grounds and quagmire like December surfaces.

+ A reasonably priced boot which can do it all

+ Eye popping colour scheme which is noticeable without being over the top

– As the name suggests, these don’t come with much in the way of protection

Under Armour Speedform CRM Leather SG Boots

The anatomical heel cup keeps your foot firmly planted while the foam interior ensures that close fit doesn’t translate into discomfort. The synthetic leather exterior gives the same comfort without overstretching or taking on more water which would adjust the fit.

They are designed for soft ground but the combination of metal and plastic studs mean these will be perfect virtually all year round.

+ The all-white colour scheme is breathtaking and will stand out on any pitch

+ A well mixed set of studs allows for comfort on hard ground and traction on soft surfaces

– With an RRP of £180, these are nearer the top end of most people’s budget

Adidas Malice Elite SG Boots

A boot for speedy backs that won’t break the bank. Asymmetrical laces make more space for a clean contact and a series of raised dots on the upper enhance ball control for kickers.

The stud pattern combines metal and plastic studs offering plenty of traction year-round without causing discomfort on hard pitches. The upper is synthetic and keeps feet firmly in place to allow quick changes of direction.

+ A boot that can be used year-round all for a very reasonable price

+ An enlarged contact patch makes kicking simple and consistent

– The mix of orange, purple, and yellow may be a bit much for some

That completes our wrap-up of the best boots for wingers in 2020.

