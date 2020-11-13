Best Rugby Shirts For Kids 2020

The best rugby shirt for kids to wear when they cheer on their heroes

When you’re a kid, your favourite sports stars are your heroes, and so it should come as no surprise that many young fans want to emulate their favourite players by donning the same jerseys as them. The good news is that for decades now teams have realised that the kids jersey market is huge, and as such there are loads of options for you to choose from no matter what team you support.

By and large these shirts are the same as the ‘pro’ style adult jerseys, which means they’re not exactly the same as the ones the players wear, but they’re pretty damn close, and will certainly do the job for kids to wear while they’re playing or wearing casually. Here are our pick of the best options for kids rugby shirts in 2020.

Umbro England Rugby 2020/21 Home Replica

+ Looks very similar to version worn by the pros

+ Looser fit for comfort

+ Multi-layered tonal pattern adds depth to classic England look

After seven years with rugby mainstay Canterbury, England jumped ship to British kit supplier Umbro – just in time for the Autumn Nations Cup. Umbro might be more famous for their soccer pedigree, but the brand has a long history with rugby, having supplied various test teams in the 70s and 80s, including the British & Irish Lions.

Their first England shirt is as clean and classic as you’d expect, and this shirt is a close cousin of what Owen Farrell and co will be wearing this Autumn, right down to the multi-layered tonal pattern of the body fabric.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £50

But now from England Rugby Store for £40

Macron Wales 2020/21 Home Replica

+ Dragon motif and hexagonal pattern just like pro shirt

+ WRU ‘shield’ badge just like test jerseys

+ Relaxed fit compared to test design

Another brand with a new kit supplier for 2020/21, Wales ended their 12-year association with Under Armour over the summer, and have switched to Italian brand Macron in a seven-year deal.

The new shirt drew comparisons with Liverpool’s current home shirt, but that hasn’t stopped fans proclaiming it one of the nicest Wales shirts in years.

Buy now from JD Sports for £55

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £55

Macron Scotland 2020/21 Replica Alternate

+ Gold touches celebrate first international match

+ Tartan pattern on lower back

+ Modern take on classic collar

Macron and Scotland have been together since 2013, and in that time the brand has provided them with some of the most ‘classic’ looking test designs that we’ve seen in many a year. The 2020/21 version is no exception, and we actually think the white alternate version offers a more striking look than the traditional blue home shirt

With a classic fold-over collar reinvented for the modern era and the classic blend of blue and white, it could be a shirt from a bygone age, and that’s with good reason – the flashes of gold on sleeves and collar placket are there to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the first ever international rugby match, which was held between England and Scotland in 1871.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £55

Buy now from Sports Direct for £54.99

Adidas New Zealand All Blacks 2019/20 Home Jersey

+ Reduced seams for extra comfort

+ Low profile crew neck fit for all shapes and sizes

+ Classic black jersey with white collar

The All Blacks jersey is timeless and classic, so most of the clever stuff about the players’ jersey involves what’s going on under the hood – innovations such as ‘seamless technology’ designed to maximise comfort, a raw elastic low-profile collar and ‘triaxle’ fabric for enhanced strength.

This kids jersey doesn’t have all that, but with the cool triaxle effect grip pattern across the front of the design, they’ll surely look the part on the field or at home.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £37

Buy now from Adidas for £45

Canterbury British & Irish Lions 2021 Pro Shirt

+ Striking ‘shard lion’ graphic on shoulders

+ Replica of Lions test jersey

+ Made of 100% recycled polyester

The Lions tour is the pinnacle of home nations rugby and one of the most unique and special moments in the rugby calendar, so you can be sure kids will be desperate to cheer on the team in South Africa next summer, and they can do so in a pretty spot-on replica of the test jersey courtesy of Canterbury.

The shirt features a variety of interesting features including a ‘shard lion’ graphic on both shoulders, ‘SA 2020’ embroidered logo, unique low-profile collar design and from an environmental perspective, it’s also made of 100% recycled polyester, which is a nice touch.

Buy now from England Rugby Store for £44

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £50

Canterbury Ireland 2020/21 Alt Pro Jersey

+ 3D Injection Moulded IRFU crest

+ Vapodri fabric offers excellent moisture wicking

+ Stretch collar for improved comfort

Ireland recently signed a new long-term deal with Canterbury, who they have been with since 2016, and marked the occasion by revealing the brand new jerseys that the men in green will wear this season.

The shirt features a striking black and ‘bio lime’ pattern across the body, which apparently “demands attention, embodying youth, vibrancy and energy”… and it certainly feels like a jersey that will be a hit with kids.

But now from Canterbury for £50

Macron Italy 2020/21 Home Shirt

+ Tonal pinstriped pattern

+ Unique collar design

+ Subtle Italian flag motifs throughout

The Azzuri continually sport some of the best looking jerseys in all of rugby and their 2020/21 jersey is no exception, with the classic light blue jersey accented with white and subtle Italian flag touches on the back of the jersey and on the collar.

The shirt also features a striking and unique collar design, and a rather lovely subtle double-pinstriped pattern that runs through the front and back of the design.

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £55

Buy now from Sports Direct for £54.99

Canterbury Ospreys Alternate Pro Shirt 20/21 Junior

+ Striking white, mint and pink colour scheme

+ Eye-catching ‘Swansea area’ pattern

+ Vapodri moisture-wicking fabric

The Ospreys are Wales’ most successful pro team, and one of the most successful teams in the Guinness Pro14, but the Swansea-based region are also famous for consistently having some of the most bold and eye-catching shirts in the world, and 2020 is no exception.

Away shirts are often a bit bright and different and designed to appeal to kids, and this one with its, pink, green and white pattern designed to represent the topography around the Liberty Stadium, is certainly no shrinking violet.

Buy now from Canterbury for £48

Buy now from Lovell Rugby for £47.99

