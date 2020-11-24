The best oval-ball bargains on offer this week

Black Friday Rugby Deals 2020

Whether treating yourself or doing your Christmas shopping, Black Friday is a great time to bag a bargain!

Black Friday itself is 27 November but there are already brilliant offers available and below we have all the information you need to take advantage.

If you’re looking for a new pair of rugby boots or a replica shirt, check out our buyers’ guides for the best rugby kit.

England Rugby Home Replica Pro Jersey Top

Umbro are offering 20% off their England range right now, including a saving of £20 on the replica pro jersey (RRP £100).

Canterbury Adult Reinforcer Rugby Headguard

Save 48% on this scrum cap, which conforms to World Rugby’s specs (usual price £50). Great if you’re getting ready to return to training once restrictions allow.

Adidas Predator XP Soft Ground Boots

Need a new pair of rugby boots? Usually £169.95, you can save more than £50 on this Adidas pair over Black Friday.

Save 25% at Raging Bull

Phil Vickery’s brand Raging Bull is known for its heritage and quality – and there is 25% off everything during its Black Friday Event.

Macron Scotland 20/21 Home Replica Shirt

Save £10 on the latest Scotland strip (RRP £70), complete with collar and gold trim.

Canterbury Phoenix 3.0 Soft Ground Rugby Boot

Save up to £20 on this pair (RRP £64.95), which are ideal as the weather turns wetter.

£20 voucher for every £100 you spend at Lovell Rugby

Lovell Sports are offering shoppers a £20 voucher for every £100 spent between 24 and 30 November. They also have savings on the British & Irish Lions range right now.

>> BLACK FRIDAY SALE: Save 50% on a subscription to Rugby World magazine. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Adidas New Zealand 19/20 Home Replica Shirt

Save £20 on the current All Blacks jersey (RRP £65).

Canterbury Men’s Uglies Open Hem Stadium Pants

Stay warm and comfortable whether training outdoors or relaxing at home with these tracksuit bottoms (RRP £45) – and save more than £16 with this offer.

Half-price Rugby World magazine subscription!

Yes, Rugby World has a great Black Friday offer for you too. Save 50% on a magazine subscription until 10am (GMT) on Tuesday 1 December.

All Blacks Supporters Bomber Jacket

Lightweight but insulating – and you can save 30% on this Adidas coat (RRP £64.95) right now.

Canterbury Stampede 3.0 Pro Soft Ground Rugby Boot

Save up to £29 on this pair (RRP £79.95), which are rated amongst our best rugby boots for forwards in 2020.

Save 15% at England Rugby Store

England Rugby Store is offering 15% off products sitewide for the whole of Black Friday Week, so whether you want a replica jersey or a rose-branded pint glass, there are savings galore.

Canterbury Women’s Vapodri Evader Hooped Rugby Jersey

With Vapodri technology to keep you cool and a flattering cut on the sleeves, this shirt (RRP £37) is a great look on or off the field. And you can save more than a tenner right now.

4Athlts ID Duffel Bag Medium

Need a new kit bag? This Adidas bag (RRP £42.95) comes in three colours – black, blue and grey – and can switch from a duffell to a rucksack. Plus, there’s up to 25% off!

Amazon has a plethora of Black Friday deals – we’ve highlighted the best ones above or head to the Amazon rugby section for more.

