Originating in the United States, Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving, when it’s traditionally fired the starting pistol on the festive shopping season. Now, as so often happens, what began in America has now spread all over the world, with online and high street retailers offering huge discounts and special offers. This year’s Black Friday takes place on Friday 28 November, with Cyber Monday (its online-focused support runner) following three days later on Monday 1 December.
So, whether you’re looking for presents for the family or simply a treat for yourself – perhaps you’re eyeing up your favourite international side’s latest jersey? – Rugby World’s best Black Friday rugby deals should be your first port of call. Below you’ll find some of the most impressive discounts on rugby shirts, boots, books and other essential kit – and, most important of all, subscriptions to the best-selling rugby magazine on the planet.
The best Black Friday rugby deals in 2025
Spectacular Black Friday rugby deals on jerseys
Castore England Home Replica Women’s Jersey | £85.00 £55.25
SAVE 35%
The shirt the Red Roses wore to win the 2025 World Cup is available at a bargain price. You can also make a saving on the men’s jersey, which is currently available for £68.00.
Macron Wales Home Replica Men’s Jersey | £82.00 £53.30
SAVE 35%
The England Rugby Store may not be the obvious place to buy the new Wales shirt but it’s the place to go for an excellent Black Friday deal. The women’s Wales jersey is currently available for the same discount.
Macron Scotland Home Replica Men’s Jersey | £82.00 £53.30
SAVE 35%
And if Scottish fans can bring themselves to spend money in the England Rugby Store, they can also save plenty of quid on their national team’s jersey. Prices are the same for the women’s version.
KooGa Vintage Ireland Rugby Jersey | £59.99 £29.99
SAVE 50%
This retro Ireland shirt is available for an appropriately old-school price. It’s like three decades of inflation never happened.
Canterbury British & Irish Lions Replica Jersey | £82.00 £24.60
SAVE 70%
The shirt Andy Farrell’s men wore in Australia has been given a colossal discount, though size options are limited – you can find a lightly different selection at the England Rugby Store for £30. Canterbury is also offering half-price on the classic long-sleeve jersey (£37.50) and half-price on the players’ jersey (£55.00).
Adidas France Home Replica Jersey | £79.99 £67.99
SAVE 15%
Adidas has a long history of making classy French rugby kits, and the latest iteration is no exception. You can also save 15% on the women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 shirt.
All Blacks Home Jersey | £85.00 £51.00
SAVE 40%
The most famous shirt in world rugby will never go out of fashion, so grabbing the most recent design with a 40% discount feels like a cunning move worthy of the All Blacks themselves.
Nike Springboks 2025/26 Stadium Home Jersey | £89.99 £44.99
SAVE 50%
Sizing options are currently limited on the Nike site, but if you wear a small or a medium this is the ideal time to pick up the latest iteration of the Springboks kit.
Flying Fijians Women’s Replica Home Jersey | £90.00 £45.00
SAVE 50%
You currently have to pay full whack for the men’s kit but there’s a truly epic discount on the women’s version.
Incredible Black Friday rugby deals on boots
Canterbury Unisex Speed Infinite Soft Ground Boots| £150.00 £60.00
SAVE 60%
New Zealand-based rugby specialist Canterbury describes the Speed Infinite as its lightest ever boot. It also claims the shoe will allow you to “fly across the pitch”, which may be more of a stretch.
Adidas Kakari RS Rugby Boots | £180.00 £99.00
SAVE 45%
Designed for traction in the forward line when conditions get muddy, the Kakari RS is also constructed from 20% recycled materials.
KooGa Men’s Power SG Rugby Boots | £79.99 £39.99
SAVE 50%
You can make big savings on these boots from KooGa, though – as ever when buying footwear over Black Friday – be aware that offers tend to be dependent on shoes being available in your size.
Epic Black Friday rugby deals on other gear
Red Roses Cowgirl Hat | £20.00 £13.00
SAVE 35%
Relive the Red Roses’ World Cup win and unleash your inner Ellie Kildunne with this Western-themed headwear.
Canterbury Women’s Open Hem Stadium Pants | £46.00 £32.20
SAVE 30%
Whether you’re hanging around at home or getting ready for a big match, these stylish trousers will keep you warm. The men’s version is available for the same price
England Rugby Messenger Bag | £64.00 £20.00
SAVE 68%
Eagle-eyed readers will have noticed that this bag is slightly out of date, now that Castore has replaced Umbro as England’s kit supplier. At this price, however, who cares?
Adidas France Fieldplayer Gloves | £35.00 £15.75
SAVE 55%
Not only do these gloves come with fleece to keep your hands warm, they have silicone palms for extra grip – they even work with your smartphone’s touchscreen.
Adidas All Blacks Captain’s Run T-shirt | £64.99 £54.99
SAVE 15%
The greatest New Zealand teams have often been compared with superheroes, so this Marvel-themed training top feels like a logical extension of the All Blacks brand.
Castore England Rugby Anthem Jacket | £95.00 £61.75
SAVE 35%
Want to wear something a little warmer than a rugby jersey next time you watch England at the Allianz Stadium? This “anthem jacket” could be something to sing about.
Shock Absorber Infinity Power Bra | £52.00 £36.40
SAVE 30%
The manufacturer says the Infinity Power Bra uses dry, durable fabrics to keep you comfortable, without restricting your movement while you’re exercising.
Guinness Six Nations Replica Ball | £31.00 £20.15
SAVE 35%
If you’re planning on chucking a rugby ball around in the garden or at the park, why not choose a long-standing star of the Six Nations?
France Tech Baseball Cap | £25.00 £12.50
SAVE 50%
Continuing a strong Black Friday (or should that be Vendredi Noir?) for Les Bleus, this baseball cap is available at a snip.
England Rugby Retro Fairisle Christmas Jumper | £32.00 £20.80
SAVE 35%
Know you’re going to need a Christmas jumper next month but not in the mood to spend big? This rugby-themed sweater could be the answer – unless you support someone other than England, of course.
Gilbert Club Backpack | £37.00 £29.60
SAVE 20%
You’re unlikely to find a more practical kit bag than a backpack, so this cut-price rucksack will be ideal for your rugby gear. It also has a handy pocket for your laptop.
Nike Springboks Bucket Hat | £27.99 £13.99
SAVE 50%
It’s not just Oasis fans and Welsh football supporters who get to embrace the bucket hat, as this Nike/Springboks collaboration proves.
Safejawz Marvel Iron Man Extro Series Mouthguard | £19.00 £14.00
SAVE 26%
It’s not clear whether Tony Stark’s Iron Man armour features a gumshield as part of its famous box of tricks, but if it did, it would probably look like this. Wolverine and Deadpool designs are also available.
Oxen Pro Zach Mercer Headguard | £40.00 £24.00
SAVE 40%
Toulon back row Zach Mercer has long been associated with his characteristic scrum cap, and you can adopt his signature look for less this Black Friday.
Adidas All Blacks Fisherman’s Beanie | £23.00 £14.95
SAVE 35%
Even woolly hats look stylish in that famous black-and-white livery. Important note: you don’t have to be a fisherman to wear one.
Castore England Rugby Padded Jacket | £109.99 £88.00
SAVE 20%
Whether you’re patrolling a technical area, watching a match or simply picking up the kids from school, this padded jacket should keep you toasty throughout the winter.
Awesome Black Friday rugby deals on books and toys
Andy Farrell autobiography | £25.00 £19.99
SAVE 20%
Ireland and British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell looks back on a life that’s taken him from teenage rugby league prodigy in Wigan to the pinnacle of the 15-player game.
Reloaded: The Good, The Bad & The Rugby | £22.00 £11.76
SAVE 47&
James Haskell, Mike Tindall and Alex Payne bring their popular podcast to the printed page, with a follow-up to last year’s Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Award-winning Unleashed.
BRZLZ 3D Twickenham Stadium | £35.00 £28.00
SAVE 20%
Bring lots of little pieces of TW2 to your very own home with this mini, build-your-own recreation of English rugby’s HQ. (Sticklers for detail may wish to cover up the outdated British Airways logo on the roof.)
