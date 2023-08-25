How to watch France v Australia: live stream World Cup warm-up match

Rugby World Cup hosts France play Australia in their final Summer Nations Series game on Sunday 27 August

As the host nation head into their final World Cup warm-up match, you’re going to want to watch France v Australia. This article contains all the information you need ahead of the exciting Summer Nations Series clash on Sunday 27 August, wherever you are in the world – including details of how to watch for free!

Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting the Summer Nations Series in the UK, streaming 15 matches exclusively, including France v Australia at the Stade de France. Lucky viewers in France have also had the option to watch all four of Les Bleus‘ World Cup warm-up matches FOR FREE on TF1 and MyTF1. You can use a VPN to watch France v Australia for free from abroad via ExpressVPN.

France started their summer with a defeat in Scotland but won the reverse match and made light work of Fiji last time out.

Since returning to coach the Wallabies, Eddie Jones has overseen four defeats, and will be keen to spring a surprise in France before their World Cup campaign begins against Georgia on 9 September.

The Rugby World Cup is edging ever nearer so every minute matters. Here’s how you can watch an France v Australia live stream to see who comes out on top. We also have a full list of fixtures for the World Cup warm-up matches, along with a guide to watching the whole Summer Nations Series.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from the UK and Ireland

France v Australia will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. Kick off is at 4:45pm (BST) on Sunday 27 August, and build-up will start from 4:35pm on the streaming service.

Coverage can be accessed as part of Amazon’s Prime subscription. New customers can give the service a try with a 30-day free trial.

In Ireland, most Summer Nations Series games – including France v Australia – are available to watch on Premier Sports. Visit the Premier Sports website for details on how to sign up.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from outside your country

If you are away from home and want to catch the games from another country then you can do so by using a VPN.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and the ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country.

Our colleagues over at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs and recommend ExpressVPN which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Also, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream FOR FREE from France

French fans can watch their team’s final Summer Nations Series game for free, as TF1 and MyTF1 will air the match. Kick-off is set for 5:45pm CEST on Sunday evening.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from South Africa

For viewers in South Africa, Supersport is the place to go to watch a World Cup warm-up live stream. Visit supersport.com for details on how to subscribe. Coverage starts at 5:35pm SA Standard Time on Sunday 27 August.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from Australia

It’s going to be late night for Wallabies fans who want to watch their final World Cup warm-up match. StanSport is screening the encounter in the early hours of Monday 28 August. Coverage starts at 1:15am, kick off at 1:35am.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from the USA

FloRugby has the rights to stream Summer Nations Series matches live for fans in the USA, including France v Australia.

A FloRugby monthly subscription costs $29.99 or you can take out an annual one for $150.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from New Zealand

If you’re in New Zealand, Sky Sports NZ is where you can watch selected Summer Nations Series matches, including France v Australia.

How to watch France v Australia: live stream from Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Summer Nations Series matches in Asia and will show matches in the following countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand and Vietnam.

A monthly subscription to Premier Sports Asia is $25.99 or a rolling annual contract is $169.

For more information, visit Premier Sports Asia.

