Save £18 and get five FREE travel packs with our great AG1 deal – enjoy a huge discount with England Rugby’s official daily nutrition supplement partner

Rugby World has teamed up with AG1 to bring readers this terrific deal which includes five FREE travel packs

It’s a hard lesson we’ve all had to learn. But no matter how much you hit the gym or how many rugby sessions you do on the field, if you don’t dial in and nail your nutrition – you are leaving gains out there!

So here at Rugby World, we’ve teamed up with AG1 – England Rugby’s official daily nutrition supplement partner – to help you excel with your nutrition. To get you started we’ve secured readers a great welcome deal which means you can save £18 when purchasing your first AG1 single subscription and get five free travel packs.

Read more: Fin Smith headlines this month’s new-look Rugby World!