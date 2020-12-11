Springboks jersey for Lions 2021 series released

ASICS unveils the new-look South Africa jersey for next year’s tour

Next year the best of British and Irish will head for South Africa and just in time, we get to catch a glimpse of the Springboks jersey for Lions 2021 series.

“Lions tours come around only every 12 years, so we thought it appropriate to create a jersey that is indisputably unique,” says Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.

“It will be worn by the team on only three occasions and we wanted to make it memorable and special for the players and hopefully this unique rendering of Springbok green – in conjunction with the badge – will do exactly that.”

The new Springboks jersey is said to utilise the best of modern tech and traditional techniques – but the manufacturers are also very proud of the shirt’s colourway (better capturing, they say, the unique green of a Boks shirt).

As it stands, the shirt is retailing at R900 (£45.10).

“A British & Irish Lions Tour to South Africa is a hugely significant event for both players and supporters, as it takes place only every 12 years or so,” a spokesperson from ASICS South Africa added.

>> MAGICAL CHRISTMAS GIFTS: Save 30% on a subscription to Rugby World magazine. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

“That kind of rarity bring with it a special responsibility when creating a jersey and we wanted the players and the fans to get goosebumps every time they pull that jersey over their heads.”

Apart from the colourway, the new jersey retains the classic gold collar and features an enlarged crest which is detailed by a 3D logo to commemorate the tour.

The Lions Tour begins on Saturday 3 July 2021 when the Lions face the DHL Stormers in Cape Town. Three weeks later the Lions will face the Boks at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg for the first Test.

Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.