Springboks shirt review 2022

With Nike set to take over as the official kit supplier for the Springboks, your days of saying South Africa in Asics clobber are numbered. So as we settle in for a month of seeing the Boks during the run of Autumn Internationals Fixtures we thought it was the right time to do a review of the Springboks shirt.

Springboks shirt review

If we look at the official spiel first, it’s been made with breathable and stretchy materials and – as is ubiquitous at the moment – it has side panels that offer ease of movement.

The green used in Boks jerseys has changed more than Doctor Who in recent years, and you’ll never please everyone with it (heaven forbid it’s a darker green than the 1995 version of the jersey, eh), but this one feels about right. What has never sat well in the Asics years is the collar. We’re told that it may look like a Springboks head or some other wildlife with horns, but no amount of PR about animalistic design can make the stretchy, roundneck look amazing on a shirt.

Sa HM GameDay Sn22

Described as 'oak green', this Asics shirt is clean a clear enough – once you get below the collar.

Collar aside, though, the rest of the front-on design is unfussy, and the two badges don’t feel ironed-on. The side panels and back-stripe of burning yellow might feel incongruous for the supporters version but c’mon… It’s green and gold.

As spins on an iconic look go, it’s not the worst.

SA H Jsy Ld22

All the components are there, just slightly different. The tone of green ("Dark Neptune" the description says) and the collar may cause double takes

With the women’s shirt shown in the limited deal above – okay, it’s not the jersey that South Africa women wore int he recent Rugby world Cup in New Zealand, and the colour is a much more metallic hue. The collar is some sort of bar across the collarbone. But, it’s on deal – if you can snap it up. Forget silver linings, its’s a “dark neptune” one!

