Watch the Lions, Premiership Rugby and Autumn Tests for just £35 a month with this bumper Black Friday TV deal

If rugby fans – in fact, all sport fans – have one shared gripe it’s the cost of TV subscriptions to watch the games. A constant bug bear which costs supporters fortunes but this Black Friday TV deal from EE goes a long way to solving the problem.

If you sign up to this deal with EE TV then you can watch TNT Sports, the home of Gallagher Premiership Rugby and as of this year the Autumn Nations Series, and Sky Sports (via NOW) who are showing next year’s British and Irish Lions tour to Australia for a combined £35.

Now that is terrific value in any era but particularly these days. Of course, it’s not just the rugby you can enjoy but Premier League and Champions League football as well as tennis and cricket – the list goes on.

TV DEAL FOR SKY SPORTS AND TNT SPORTS | £35 a month

This EE TV Black Friday deal is one not to miss. It’s basically half price for their big sport package which includes all the Sky Sports channels and all of TNT Sports/Eurosport’s offering. Think the Lions, Premiership Rugby and next year’s Autumn Nations Series all included! BUY NOW

If you just want to watch the Lions in 2025 then we’ve also got you covered. But this deal is verging on being too good to be true with the double major sports offering.

The Black Friday sales are a great time to not only make sure you’re sorted for rugby viewing but playing too. We have handily collated the best Black Friday rugby deals all in one place.

Not only that, but you can scour the best Black Friday rugby boots deals and the best Black Friday rugby shirts deals as well. So don’t miss out while stocks and sales last!

