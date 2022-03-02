Brain injuries in rugby: What are the myths?

We bust some misconceptions about brain injuries in rugby

The myths around brain injuries in rugby

From scrum caps to symptoms, Rugby World addresses misconceptions about brain injuries in rugby.

“Headgear staves off concussion”

Scrum caps have a demonstrative effect on reducing the risk of lacerations, cauliflower ears and other soft-tissue injuries. However, there is no evidence that any headgear can protect against sub-concussive and concussive blows.

World Rugby hope that trials with headguards that use in-built technology to measure impacts can inform science going forward.

“It’s only concussion if you’re knocked out”

A player does not have to get ‘knocked out’ or lose consciousness in order for them to have a concussion. Have a look at the list of signs and symptoms to look out for below.

“If you’re fine after a few days, return to play”

In the elite game there is a menu of checks for any player with a confirmed concussion, and they should only take on return-to-play protocols when symptom-free – and must be symptom-free throughout.

Protocols feature a medically supervised six-stage sequence, starting with total rest followed by light exercise with gradually increasing intensity. This culminates with a return to contact training. Each stage is a minimum of 24 hours but can be longer.

The player must remain at the pre-concussion baseline level, clear of signs and symptoms during activities outlined in each phase and remain so after, before being cleared to move to the next stage.

After that, a player may only return to play upon completing a comprehensive neurocognitive test.

In the Gallagher Premiership, a panel of Independent Concussion Consultants can be asked to rule on whether a player can return to play after the six steps within a ten-day window, and will give views on anyone deemed ‘higher risk’ (concussed within last three months, two or more concussions in last 12 months, or five or more in their career).

