High-tech gumshields are being used to monitor head impacts in real time

Mouthguards and concussion: How they can monitor impacts

Data is key when it comes to player welfare and high-tech mouthguards are being used to monitor and measure head impacts.

The study being undertaken by World Rugby, New Zealand Rugby and the University of Otago is using Prevent Biometrics’ mouthguard while elite clubs like Gloucester, Harlequins and the Ospreys are using the Protecht mouthguard, which was developed by Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA).

But how do these gumshields work and what are the benefits? We spoke to SWA chief executive Chris Turner to learn more…

Mouthguards and concussion: How do they work?

“It’s like GPS for contact,” says Turner of the Protecht mouthguard. It’s like a conventional gumshield but it’s fitted with microchips and sensors that measure different things.

There’s a proximity sensor that ensures data is only recorded when it’s in a player’s mouth and an aerial that transmits readings in real time to staff on the sidelines.

Then it gets a little technical with a tri-axial gyroscope, accelerometer and magnetometer. These measure the acceleration, direction and rotation of impacts. So it’s recording not just the number of head impacts but also the forces involved, therefore they can be quantified.

SWA has found that the impacts a boxer experiences in a three-minute round are similar to 80 minutes on a rugby pitch, the difference being that a boxer tends to have a long break between fights whereas rugby players are in action every week.

The company’s data also shows that 97% of all rugby impacts have a force of less than 37g, with the bigger impacts likely to be things that players can’t prepare for, such as a knee to the head or whiplash on the ground.

Mouthguards and concussion: How is the data used?

As impacts are measured live, medics on the sidelines can assess players straightaway when a blow is flagged by the data. It may have been something that looked or felt innocuous, but with the forces being recorded the evidence is there of the head impact.

“You can check what’s going on in real time, so you don’t have to wait until the end of a half or a training session to know what’s going on,” says Turner. “If you get an early warning in real time, the medics can take a much closer look and make sure the player is okay.”

MORE ON BRAIN INJURIES IN RUGBY