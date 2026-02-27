Celebrate 50 years of the Hong Kong Sevens with a trip of a lifetime

*Sponsor content created with Hong Kong Tourism Board

The Kai Tak Sports Park will host over 100,000 fans in April and you could be one of them



Come to celebrate 50 years of the legendary Hong Kong Sevens, but stay for an unforgettable holiday. That is a trip right at the top of the Rugby World bucket list.

The state-of-the-art Kai Tak Sports Park will host the Hong Kong Sevens for the second time on 17-19 April after last year’s switch to the new venue.

Over 100,000 fans are expected to take in the action across the weekend, and you could be one of them!

From sampling the legendary South Stand atmosphere to enjoying the extended Sevens Village for food, music and family friendly fun – there really is something for everyone.

You can even revel in a performance from headline music act the Vengaboys. After all, We Like to Party!

In the vicinity of Kai Tak Sports Park, visitors can explore the revitalised Kai Tak waterfront, hop over to Kowloon for fantastic local dining, or take a short ride to Victoria Harbour for skyline views.

Hong Kong offers far more than just a rugby weekend—it’s a gateway to a full urban adventure. Beyond the stadium, you can hike lush trails, visit ancient temples, and explore vibrant neighbourhoods like Sham Shui Po, or dive into the city’s celebrated food and arts scene.

A true cultural melting pot where East meets West, Hong Kong dazzles with its dynamic cityscape of iconic skyscrapers, verdant greenery, and rich history.

Discover cultural treasures such as the historic Man Mo Temple, world-class museums like M+, and heritage landmarks including the iconic Clock Tower.

For those who love great food, Hong Kong is the ultimate destination. Known as the “Culinary Capital of Asia” you can dazzle your tastebuds with Michelin-starred restaurants or simply tuck into dim-sum, egg tarts and wonton noodles in the fantastic street food scene.

When you’re in town and you’re feeling hungry but slightly overwhelmed by the choice on offer, fear not because Taste Hong Kong, a new gourmet guide spotlighting 250 chef-recommended restaurants, curated by over 50 local chefs to celebrate the city’s vibrant food scene, has just been launched.

Hong Kong is not just the ultimate rugby or holiday destination but the perfect place to stop off and relax between two long-haul flights.

The “gateway to Asia” has incredible flight access and when you’re in Hong Kong, the modern and efficient metro network makes it easy to zip around, so you can get the full experience.

Last year’s Hong Kong Sevens saw Argentina claim the men’s crown while New Zealand emerged victorious in the women’s competition. Don’t miss your chance to be there this year to see who comes out on top.

Discover more about the Hong Kong Sevens here

