Could we see the biggest winning margin in Rugby World Cup history in 2027?

An expanded 24-team competition means we could see some of the biggest mismatches in Rugby World Cup history

Between World Cups, winning margins aren’t usually that vast. Sure, you get the odd outlier (such as Wales’ 73-0 capitulation to South Africa), but with Tier 1 sides mostly facing other Tier 1 sides – and similar happening lower down the world rankings – bona fide thrashings are more of a rarity.

At World Cups, however, the giants of the game collide with its minnows, and they don’t always show the little guys mercy. The 2027 Rugby World Cup draw has set up several fixtures with huge mismatches, some of have the potential end up among the biggest thrashings of all time.

What are the biggest Rugby World Cup winning margins of all time?

The biggest ever winning margins in Rugby World Cup history are as follows:

1. 142 points: Australia 142 v 0 Namibia (2003) Australia’s 22 tries is also a record for a single match

Australia 142 v 0 Namibia (2003) Australia’s 22 tries is also a record for a single match 2. 128 points: New Zealand 145 v 17 Japan (1995) New Zealand’s 145 points is a record for a single match

New Zealand 145 v 17 Japan (1995) New Zealand’s 145 points is a record for a single match =3. 98 points: New Zealand 101 v 3 Italy (1999)

New Zealand 101 v 3 Italy (1999) =3. 98 points: England 111 v 13 Uruguay (2003)

England 111 v 13 Uruguay (2003) 5. 96 points: France 96 v 0 Namibia (2023)

France 96 v 0 Namibia (2023) 6. 95 points: New Zealand 108 v 13 Portugal (2007)

Why are there likely to be big winning margins in Australia in 2027?

With 24 teams taking part, the 2027 Rugby World Cup is the biggest of all time. Four additional places in the tournament have opened the door for teams further down the world rankings to qualify.

This means that the gap between the best sides in the competition and the weakest is theoretically bigger than ever before, especially as several of the teams have little experience of playing against Tier 1 opposition. To make things even more challenging, the draw hasn’t been particularly kind to the lowliest sides in the competition.

In Pool A, the All Blacks – ranked 2nd in the world and rarely shy to put on a big score in a pool match – face Hong Kong China (23rd), a team playing in their first ever Rugby World Cup. Hosts Australia (7th) will also fancy their chances of running in plenty of tries.

In Pool B, the Springboks – the best side on the planet and utterly merciless in their demolition of Wales – have an opportunity to beef up their points difference against Romania (22nd).

In Pool C, Argentina (6th) and Fiji (8th) have matches against Canada (25th), the lowest ranked team to qualify for the tournament.

In Pool D, Ireland (4th) and Scotland (9th) get to run out against Portugal who, despite giving Fiji a shock in 2023, sit in 20th in the world rankings.

In Pool E, France (5th) could give Samoa (19th, who only qualified by the skin of their teeth) a torrid time.

And in Pool F, England (3rd) have the potential to run in a cricket score against Zimbabwe (24th), taking part in the competition for the first time since 1991.

The smaller sides will surely be relishing the opportunity to tackle some of the biggest names in the game, and go into matches well aware they’re likely to be on the wrong end of a thrashing. Besides, they may benefit from the experience in the long run, even if they suffer a record-breaking defeat – Italy and Japan have both been victims of epic Rugby World Cup maulings in the past, and now sit at rugby’s top table in the Nations Championship.

