How grassroots rugby players can protect their brain – with tech that until now was only available to professionals

*Sponsor content created with HITIQ* PROTEQT by HITIQ is bringing instrumented mouthguards to amateur rugby players



Every week grassroots players put their bodies on the line for their local sides. And with over 20 games a season, do they really know the impact it’s having on their brain?

For the first time, amateur players can get their hands on technology that – until now – has been reserved for the exclusive use of professional players.

You may have seen the flashing mouthguards used at the recent Women’s Rugby World Cup, won by England’s Red Roses, now you can get your hands on your own smart gum shield.

HITIQ’s PROTEQT is a world-first concussion management system that makes professional-level head impact monitoring accessible to every level of rugby.

PROTEQT is an instrumented mouthguard system that tracks head impacts in real time, giving players, coaches, and parents peace of mind. It’s simple, affordable, and designed for the grassroots game.

The instrumented mouthguard can be fitted at home in minutes, with data instantly available via a customised app to detect, assess, and manage head impacts after every session.

It’s easy for players, parents and coaches to set-up and monitor the results.

Impact data is transmitted to a player’s mobile device and analysed via the PROTEQT app.

While it’s important to recognise that PROTEQT does not diagnose concussion, it is designed to notify athletes of head impacts and serve as a tool to raise awareness of impact levels that may require further medical review.

Research indicates that up to 70% of community sport concussions go undetected.

That delay in care for affected athletes can cause more symptoms and put you at a greater risk of long-term brain damage.

While the collisions at the elite level are incomparable to the grass-roots games, concussions are no longer just professional concerns. Studies show even at club level, repeated impacts can have long-term consequences and often go undetected.

You can get your hands on your very own instrumented mouthguard for £199.

Let’s say you play about 20 games and have 36 training sessions per season, that’s just £3.60 per contact session – way less than a post-match pint in even the cheapest clubhouse. What a bargain!

HITIQ, the team behind PROTEQT, are world leaders in concussion monitoring and assessment. With over 10 years of product development, their professional-grade systems are trusted by club players and coaches across the globe. All this expertise has now been packed into a device that any grassroots player can access.

Protect your game, your head, and your future. Learn more at www.hitiq.com. To celebrate the UK launch we are running a 10%, available at checkout. Currently live, running for a limited time.

