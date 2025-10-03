I’m a Creative Director and I can confirm the Saracens rebrand is genius: Paul Williams column

A Creative Director in advertising by day, regular columnist Paul Williams thinks the new Saracens rebrand is ticking all the right boxes

To many in rugby, the word ‘branding’ remains a dirty concept – it’s right up there with eye gouging and testicle grabbing.

For a sizeable chunk of supporters of a certain age, branding is something yucky and a sickly symptom of pro rugby which involves unnecessarily changing names, colors and the identities of stuff.

As this column has previously commented (with the Red Bull takeover at Newcastle) rugby’s often negative attitude to changes in branding etc. are at odds with a sport that has changed stuff throughout its entire history.

Saracens’ rebrand is nothing new

For a start, rugby is a sport that has increased the number of points given for a try, not once, but twice. Let alone all of the other law changes. And let’s not forget the move from amateurism into professionalism – a concept that many amateur clubs seem to think affects them (given the amount of money being paid in the lower divisions).

Saracens are the latest to rebrand/reposition themselves. And despite what rugby’s village elders think, it’s absolutely fantastic.

If you haven’t seen their new promo video, then watch the below – it’s superb.

As someone who spends half his week working as a Creative Director in advertising and the other half writing about rugby, the Saracens rebrand is a case study in how to do things properly.

It’s perfect for three reasons.

It repositions Saracens geographically. No, they haven’t moved. But this new campaign aims to stamp their authority on rugby in London. Their new campaign strategy and strapline is ‘Saracens, the original club of north London’. Whilst it obviously positions them as the only rugby team in north London, its desired footprint is broader than that.Saracens are saying that we’re London and proud – something that the other London based pro teams have never really leant into. From this point on, Saracens are now London. They’re not Twickenham. They’re not home counties. They’re not suburban rugby. They’re London. The rebrand is effective because it is stepping on soccer’s toes in North London. Let’s face it, rugby is never going to compete with soccer anywhere in the world.But with this new positioning, Saracens are communicating that if you’re from north London and proud, then it’s not enough to just support Arsenal/ Tottenham. And if you do have a spare second away from the Premier League and want to prove your ‘proper north London’ then come and watch Saracens. This is a revolutionary shift towards urban culture. The promo is the antithesis of any rugby promo that has ever existed, in Europe at least. It’s overtly dripping in ‘north London’ and it’s awesome. Every aspect of the art direction, casting and music is soaked in what it feels like to live in a large city – it’s as massive a departure from rugby union as when Jonathan Davies first went to league.

Substance with style

But this new direction from Saracens isn’t merely related to a mission statement and a shiny new promo vid – there’s a change across all of their social media channels.

Last week, after their win over Newcastle Red Bulls, they posted a beautifully simple clip of a foot crushing a can of energy drink. It was different, confrontational and everything that rugby’s social media content needs to be.

This new attitude to rugby advertising and particularly social media is something that all clubs and test nations need to adopt. Teams like Bristol led the way two or three seasons ago and their social media team is arguably the best in the business – all of their content is engaging. Something that can’t be said for many other clubs and test teams out there.

It’s a situation that is particularly evident at test level where a rather conservative approach to social media promotion seems to be a given.

Much of the content is beige to the point where it wouldn’t look out of place in a 1980’s bungalow.

If teams just want to focus on their existing supporters, then fine – but it will only work for another fifteen years. This fifteen-year timescale may seem a bit like it’s been plucked out of thin air, but it hasn’t.

In fifteen years most traditional rugby supporters will be dead. The writer of this column is neatly fifty, in fifteen years I’ll be 65 years old. That’s the point where the grim reaper may not be necessarily knocking at your door, but is certainly looking up your postcode.

Social media and branding aren’t there to keep existing audiences entertained. They’re already there and going nowhere. Rugby needs to realise that social media and branding are there largely to attract the next two generations of season ticket holders and shirt buyers.

All pro rugby teams realise that they need quality people behind the laptops in the coaching box, well they also need them behind the laptops in the marketing department too.

Investing a few quid in your social media is like investing in your academy. But instead of delivering younger players, this academy delivers younger and more diverse supporters.

Well done Saracens.

