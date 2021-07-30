Meet Black Ferns star Ruby Tui

The day after the medal ceremony Tui decided she would stick with sevens, to begin the process of chasing down new rugby targets. A weight lifted. And there was one thought that stuck.

During the medal ceremony, Tui felt like she might have let down those who did not make it to Rio, by finishing second. By her own admission she was “being a bit sooky (sulky) about it”. But then the woman presenting the medals told the Kiwis she had won Olympic silver twice in a row. That perspective snapped her and team-mates out of it.

Tui says that she recalibrated and having come from the very basics of the sport – she converted to sevens through the Go4Gold scheme – she looked up, saw a bright future for women’s rugby and said: “I’m in.” Things are easier. The journey to the Tokyo Olympic Games began.

“My goal is to be part of the best rugby sevens team in the world”

The Black Ferns have since won the Commonwealth Games, Sevens World Cup and, not that personal accolades are what it’s all about, she was named the Women’s Sevens Player of the Year too.

“It was such a cool experience to get over to the Rugby World Cup in Japan with my mates and it was a really cool experience to win,” Tui says of the awards night. “I’m really thankful to whoever even nominated me in the first place. That’s crazy to me. I was in a category with Sarah Hirini, Tyla Nathan-Wong, and I get to play with Kelly Brazier and Portia Woodman. I reckon I play with the best players in the world every day.