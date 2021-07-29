All the results from the Games in Tokyo

Olympic Women’s Sevens – Session Two

Earlier today we asked: “when does sevens always go entirely to script?” Well Fijiana listened and New Zealand gave us a cliffhanger ending to their tie with Team GB women.

Before Fiji’s match-up with Canada, the odds were with the 2016 bronze medalists. However, Fijiana physically dominated, winning 26-12. Canada could not lay a finger on the Pacific side, who went in 21-0 up at half-time. Having pushed France close earlier in the day, narrowly losing out, it looks like they have found their feet in this competition.

France were punishing against Brazil, though, winning 40-5, while Australia were given a good game by China women before eventually pulling away to a 26-10.

The USA side displayed their power game against hosts Japan for their second win in a row, taking the tie 17-7 – Japan were busy in defence, but the States continued to make yardage post contact and tries from Ilona Maher and Jordan Matyas after sustained carrying displayed just that.

New Zealand had to come from behind to win it against Team GB, who were inspired in the first half, racing to 21-0 ahead, before the Kiwis began working back to 21-12 at half-time. The Black Ferns have confidence and composure… and Michaela Blyde. Key players made errors at crucial times, but when Blyde decided to put the foot down she was unstoppable and came away with a hat-trick. New Zealand won 26-21.

There are some crackers ahead in session three tomorrow, with fixtures for the quarter-finals to be decided from around 3am (UK time). The big ones? Well Canada v France is a fascinating clash. Australia v USA could produce fireworks, while GB face Kenya to secure their spot. And what about Fijiana against Brazil?

Olympic Women’s Sevens – Session One

There has been five years since the last Olympics sevens competition, but some things never change. The medal winners from last time round all enjoyed victories in the opening session of the women’s event, with Australia, New Zealand and Canada all running in wins, as well as France, USA and Team GB.

Gold medal winners last time Australia, laid down a marker with a hopping 48-0 victory over hosts Japan. That’s eight tries, including a hat-trick for the relentless Emma Tonegato, doubles for Demi Hayes and Maddison Levi, and one for popular star Charlotte Caslick.

The Kiwis (silver in 2016) ran in a 29-7 win over Kenya, while Canada (bronze in 2016) romped to a 33-0 win over Brazil.

Team GB left it until extra time to net themselves a win against a dogged Russia Olympic Committee (ROC). Abbie Brown opened the scoring for GB and the co-captain dug real deep to pull out a winning score at the death, sliding between tired Russian defenders at the crucial time. Hollie Aitchison’s conversion made it 14-12.

Four-try United States motored ahead in the second half, after going into the half-time break 7-all with China women (Kris Thomas of the States and Wang Wanyu of China scored the openers then). Key cog for China Chen Keyi scored and converted a second, but the US pulled beyond them, with a double for Kristi Kirsche and Kaylan Canett.

Finally, France squeaked past Fiji, 12-5, with a second-half score for Seraphine Okemba the difference maker – though France skipper Fanny Horta did well to recover from a yellow card at the start of this match and return to score, herself.

In session two, the pick of the ties is GB versus New Zealand, whereas Australia, US and Canada are all expected to register second wins. But when does sevens always go entirely to script?

