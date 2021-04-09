Rugby’s Fight For Gen Z

“And that’s why I think you’re finding that the traditional sports bodies, when they’re pitching to brands, find they are pitching against eSports organisations as well. Everyone is fighting over the same pounds or dollars now.”

The image of eSports is changing as organisations are on the march. And the fanbase is chattering while dipping in and out. Take WhatsApp away, can you have the same experience watching an 80-minute match as you would with headset-wearing gamers? Gen Z consumes content differently.

Weingarten is a fan of F1 but questions if young gamers really want to jump in and do laps for two hours. For some, FIFA is not regarded as one of the top eSports compared to, say, League of Legends. As Weingarten adds, the smart play by bodies like Man City was to move into League of Legends and build brand recognition – not rely solely on FIFA. But is anyone in rugby on this now?

“The best example of that is Munster Rugby with League of Legends,” says Weingarten. “There’s no obvious place for them to engage from an eSports perspective, there isn’t a rugby game out there. So they’ve looked at brand recognition and now Munster (after recent image issues aligning with another organisation) are getting all this exposure to a new demographic, and doing things the right way.”

Square pegs hate round holes, and young people like what they like.

CROSSING LANES

The NFL were willing to try something. Think less primetime, more slime time.

At the start of the year, US broadcaster CBS reached their highest audience in seven years for an NFL Wild Card game. Some 30.6m viewers tuned in to see the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints bout. The show wasn’t tailored for legacy fans.