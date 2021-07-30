Sharni Williams: “I’m being called Benjamin Button!”

Williams laughs that she is too old for japes on TikTok. Yet she is happy to discuss changes for her since 2012.

She begins of the rugby: “I’m being called Benjamin Button at the moment! Apparently I’m getting better with age…

“I think it’s the knowledge of the game, being able to do the short cuts to the rucks, the ins and outs of the game.

“It’s also about knowing what I want for myself and for other girls playing the game. To stamp your foot down and say you’re worthy. To back yourself because you stick your hand up every single day to wear that jersey for your country, so you’re deserving of so much more.

“I’ve seen a massive step forward. And then stints where you ask, ‘Why aren’t things happening faster?’

“Women’s sport here in Australia is thriving. There’s so much more coverage, publicity, really matching the men, but it is slow.

“That also gives you a fire in your belly to keep fighting and keep showcasing how amazing women are at sport.”

That fire can power the team in Tokyo. Sharing positive vibes underpins it all too.

