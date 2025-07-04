The British & Irish Lions have a “Prop Club” who drink tea and have deep, meaningful conversations

Scottish Loosehead Pierre Schoeman discusses the powerful bond bringing together the six British & Irish Lion props touring Australia



The first rule of the British & Irish Lions “Prop Club” is you do not talk about “Prop Club”. Unless you are full card carrying member Pierre Schoeman, then talking about the Lions Tour’s most exclusive group is absolutely fine.

That’s right, the six props currently on tour in Australia have become such good friends that according to the Scottish loosehead, they have formed their own clandestine splinter group that consists of tea drinking and deep, meaningful conversations.

“We (props) are like bison, migrating together,” explained Schoeman. “We have a secret meeting every night. Finlay Bealham started it and now all the props have bought in. We stick together and have a cup of tea after every training session and we get to meet each other’s families and ask deep questions. But it is just for props in our group in whatever hotel we are in.

“There are a lot of players who have newborn babies who are maybe one or two years or younger but those guys are on tour giving it their all and that is quite significant to be supportive around that as well.”

What is Lions Prop Club?

Points of order in prop club include the usual stuff like Vikings, red meat and scrummaging but also divulge into the more intimate areas with Schoeman adding that “props have a soft side as well, discussing lots of soft things.”

That includes the loss of fellow loosehead Andrew Porter’s mother when he was young and Ellis Genge’s upbringing in Bristol’s Knowle West area. It is part of the necessary connection needed between the players from the four home nations to make for a successful touring trip.

The topics of discussion can also take a lighter tone with Schoeman having bonded with position rivals Porter and Genge in particular, the trip proving to have just as many similarities as they do differences.

“I think looseheads all around the world are very similar. They are quite weird people. Something isn’t right,” jokes Schoeman.

“We always say that playing rugby you must have a screw loose but playing rugby as a loosehead prop. I won’t even get into the tighthead props. Looseheads are quite unique. They are themselves but on a different scale.

“I think looseheads are extremely unique and weird like I mentioned. They like going to dark places, physically, mentally, spiritually. But tightheads can go even darker sometimes.”

Anyone close to the tour can see the connections being made by the front-rowers from differing nations. Bealham and Genge have seemed inseparable while the Irish tighthead was also a favouring roommate of Schoeman – both sharing a love of Norse mythology.

Modern-day Gladiators

The best comparison that Schoeman could muster when asked who the trio of looseheads are best represented by was that of ancient warriors played by Aussie and Irish filmstars.

“We’re different but similar. We are almost like a gladiator when all the gladiators come together. We all associate being loosehead props in the professional era with different backgrounds.

“It is just nice knowing each other and like I said learning from each other as well. You have to get along. You have to make it work. At this moment, it is like a small mini unit and the engine has to go.”

And so if Schoeman, Porter and Genge are the Gladiators, what does that make Lions scrum coach John Fogarty?

“He has the key for the cage to unlock the gladiators. That’s probably the best way to describe him.”

