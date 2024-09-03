British & Irish Lions Tour Australia 2025: Fixtures, head coach, history and more

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lions' tour to Australia in 2025.

The Lions Tour Australia is the latest chapter in a story that stretches back to 1888. The British & Irish Lions are based around one of the most romantic notions in rugby, the idea that players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales can assemble every few years to take on the best teams in the southern hemisphere.

In 2025 it’ll be Australia’s turn to hear the Lions’ roar, and it’s set to be an intriguing tour. The Wallabies have been on the wrong side of two heavy Springbok defeats in this year’s Rugby Championship but, after a disastrous Rugby World Cup last year, they’re showing signs of recovery under new boss Joe Schmidt. They’ll also be desperate for a strong showing ahead of a home World Cup in 2027.

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell – the coach for the Lions’ Tour to Australia – will have just a few short months to shape players from four international teams into a side capable of beating Australia in their own back yard. The Lions have only won two test series in the professional era – their last victory came in Australia in 2013 – but they’ll be aware that victorious teams tend to go down in history. Indeed, older fans still rave about the 1971 Lions who won in New Zealand.

There’s still plenty of time for Farrell to pick his team, and for the rest of us to have our opinions on the players who should be getting on that plane. But in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2025.

Lions Tour Australia: Overview

Dates 20 June – 2 August 2025 Destination Australia Number of matches 10 Head coach Andy Farrell TV coverage Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland;

Nine and Stan Sport in Australia

Lions Tour Australia: Fixtures

The British & Irish Lions will play nine matches on their 2025 tour to Australia, including three tests against the Wallabies. Their itinerary contains one extra game compared to the eight they played in South Africa in 2021, and one fewer than they played in New Zealand in 2017.

Before flying out to Australia, the Lions will play their first ever match in Ireland. Argentina will be the opposition at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 20 June.

Friday 20 June

British & Irish Lions v Argentina

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 28 June

Western Force v British & Irish Lions

Optus Stadium, Perth

Wednesday 2 July

Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 5 July

NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions

Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday 9 July

ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions

Gio Stadium, Canberra

Saturday 12 July



Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British & Irish Lions

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Saturday 19 July

FIRST TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday 22 July

TBC v British & Irish Lions

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Saturday 26 July

SECOND TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

MCG, Melbourne

Saturday 2 August

THIRD TEST

Australia v British & Irish Lions

Accor Stadium, Sydney

Lions Tour Australia: management and squad

Andy Farrell has the honour of leading the British & Irish Lions’ tour to Australia. The Ireland boss was announced as the team’s head coach in January 2024. He will be full-time with the Lions from December 2024 (after Ireland’s autumn internationals against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia) until the test series wraps up in August 2025. Farrell has previous Lions experience, having served as defence coach under Warren Gatland in 2013 and 2017.

With nearly a year to go before the players take the field for the first Lions Tour Australia test in Brisbane, it’s rather early for news on the British & Irish Lions 2025 squad – after all, there’s still plenty of time for form, fitness and the arrival of exciting new players to shape the thinking of Farrell and his coaching staff. Nonetheless, that’s unlikely to stop rugby fans across the UK and Ireland selecting their own XVs over the coming months – including Rugby World’s Paul Williams, who’s picked his own side to face Australia in 2025.

Previous British & Irish Lions tours

The first British & Irish Lions tour took place in 1888, when a group of former England cricketers led a party of 22 players on an epic 249-day tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was a brilliant idea that quickly caught on, as groups of English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh players have regularly come together to take on the southern hemisphere giants on their own turf. Here’s an overview of past British & Irish Lions tours.

Year Destination Test series Head coach Tour captain 1888 New Zealand

and Australia No tests

played Alfred Shaw,

Arthur Shrewsbury Robert Seddon,

Andrew Stoddart 1891 South Africa Lions win Edwin Ash Bill Maclagan 1896 South Africa Lions win Roger Walker Johnny Hammond,

Thomas Crean 1899 Australia Lions win Matthew Mullineux Matthew Mullineux,

Frank Stout 1903 South Africa Lions loss Johnny Hammond Mark Morrison 1904 Australia Lions win Arthur O’Brien David Bedell-Sivright,

Teddy Morgan 1904 New Zealand Lions loss Arthur O’Brien David Bedell-Sivright,

Teddy Morgan 1908 New Zealand Lions loss George Harnett Arthur Harding 1908 Australia No tests

played George Harnett Arthur Harding 1910 South Africa Lions loss William Cail,

Walter E Rees Tommy Smyth,

Jack Jones 1910 Argentina Lions win RV Stanley John Raphael 1924 South Africa Lions loss Harry Packer Ronald Cove-Smith 1927 Argentina Lions win James Baxter David MacMyn 1930 New Zealand Lions loss James Baxter Doug Prentice,

Carl Aarvold 1930 Australia Lions loss James Baxter Doug Prentice,

Carl Aarvold 1936 Argentina Lions win Doug Prentice Bernard Gadney 1938 South Africa Lions loss Major BC Hartley Sam Walker 1950 New Zealand Lions loss Leslie B Oborne Karl Mullen,

Bleddyn Williams 1950 Australia Lions win Leslie B Oborne Karl Mullen,

Bleddyn Williams 1955 South Africa Tie Jack Siggins Robin Thompson,

Cliff Morgan 1959 Australia Lions win OB Glasgow Ronnie Dawson 1959 New Zealand Lions loss OB Glasgow Ronnie Dawson 1962 South Africa Lions loss Harry McKibbin Arthur Smith,

Dickie Jeeps 1966 Australia Lions win John Robins David Watkins,

Mike Campbell-Lamerton 1966 New Zealand Lions loss John Robins David Watkins,

Mike Campbell-Lamerton 1968 South Africa Lions loss Ronnie Dawson Tom Kiernan 1971 New Zealand Lions win Carwyn James John Dawes 1974 South Africa Lions win Syd Millar Willie John McBride 1977 New Zealand Lions loss John Dawes Phil Bennett 1980 South Africa Lions loss Noel Murphy Bill Beaumont 1983 New Zealand Lions loss Jim Telfer Ciaran Fitzgerald 1989 Australia Lions win Ian McGeechan Finlay Calder 1993 New Zealand Lions loss Ian McGeechan Gavin Hastings 1997 South Africa Lions win Ian McGeechan Martin Johnson 2001 Australia Lions loss Graham Henry Martin Johnson 2005 New Zealand Lions loss Clive Woodward Brian O’Driscoll 2009 South Africa Lions loss Ian McGeechan Paul O’Connell 2013 Australia Lions win Warren Gatland Sam Warburton 2017 New Zealand Tie Warren Gatland Sam Warburton 2021 South Africa Lions loss Warren Gatland Alun Wyn Jones

