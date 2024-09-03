British & Irish Lions Tour Australia 2025: Fixtures, head coach, history and more

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lions' tour to Australia in 2025.

The Lions Tour Australia is the latest chapter in a story that stretches back to 1888. The British & Irish Lions are based around one of the most romantic notions in rugby, the idea that players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales can assemble every few years to take on the best teams in the southern hemisphere.

In 2025 it’ll be Australia’s turn to hear the Lions’ roar, and it’s set to be an intriguing tour. The Wallabies have been on the wrong side of two heavy Springbok defeats in this year’s Rugby Championship but, after a disastrous Rugby World Cup last year, they’re showing signs of recovery under new boss Joe Schmidt. They’ll also be desperate for a strong showing ahead of a home World Cup in 2027.

Meanwhile, Andy Farrell – the coach for the Lions’ Tour to Australia – will have just a few short months to shape players from four international teams into a side capable of beating Australia in their own back yard. The Lions have only won two test series in the professional era – their last victory came in Australia in 2013 – but they’ll be aware that victorious teams tend to go down in history. Indeed, older fans still rave about the 1971 Lions who won in New Zealand.

There’s still plenty of time for Farrell to pick his team, and for the rest of us to have our opinions on the players who should be getting on that plane. But in the meantime, here’s everything you need to know about the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia in 2025.

Lions Tour Australia: Overview

Dates 20 June – 2 August 2025
Destination Australia
Number of matches  10
Head coach Andy Farrell
TV coverage  Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland;
Nine and Stan Sport in Australia

Lions Tour Australia: Fixtures

The British & Irish Lions will play nine matches on their 2025 tour to Australia, including three tests against the Wallabies. Their itinerary contains one extra game compared to the eight they played in South Africa in 2021, and one fewer than they played in New Zealand in 2017.

Before flying out to Australia, the Lions will play their first ever match in Ireland. Argentina will be the opposition at the Aviva Stadium on Friday 20 June.

Friday 20 June

  • British & Irish Lions v Argentina
    Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 28 June

  • Western Force v British & Irish Lions
    Optus Stadium, Perth

Wednesday 2 July

  • Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions
    Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday 5 July

  • NSW Waratahs v British & Irish Lions
    Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday 9 July

  • ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions
    Gio Stadium, Canberra

Saturday 12 July

  • Invitational Australia and New Zealand XV v British & Irish Lions
    Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Saturday 19 July

  • FIRST TEST
    Australia v British & Irish Lions
    Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Tuesday 22 July

  • TBC v British & Irish Lions
    Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Saturday 26 July

  • SECOND TEST
    Australia v British & Irish Lions
    MCG, Melbourne

Saturday 2 August

  • THIRD TEST
    Australia v British & Irish Lions
    Accor Stadium, Sydney

Lions Tour Australia: management and squad

Andy Farrell standing in front of the British & Irish Lions badge at his unveiling in January 2024.

Andy Farrell will lead the Lions in Australia. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Andy Farrell has the honour of leading the British & Irish Lions’ tour to Australia. The Ireland boss was announced as the team’s head coach in January 2024. He will be full-time with the Lions from December 2024 (after Ireland’s autumn internationals against New Zealand, Argentina, Fiji and Australia) until the test series wraps up in August 2025. Farrell has previous Lions experience, having served as defence coach under Warren Gatland in 2013 and 2017.

With nearly a year to go before the players take the field for the first Lions Tour Australia test in Brisbane, it’s rather early for news on the British & Irish Lions 2025 squad – after all, there’s still plenty of time for form, fitness and the arrival of exciting new players to shape the thinking of Farrell and his coaching staff. Nonetheless, that’s unlikely to stop rugby fans across the UK and Ireland selecting their own XVs over the coming months – including Rugby World’s Paul Williams, who’s picked his own side to face Australia in 2025.

Previous British & Irish Lions tours

Lions fly half Finn Russell looks to pass before running into South Africa's Steven Kitshoff during the third test in 2021.

Winning a Lions series is always a tall order – as the tourists found in South Africa in 2021. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The first British & Irish Lions tour took place in 1888, when a group of former England cricketers led a party of 22 players on an epic 249-day tour of Australia and New Zealand. It was a brilliant idea that quickly caught on, as groups of English, Irish, Scottish and Welsh players have regularly come together to take on the southern hemisphere giants on their own turf.

Here’s an overview of past British & Irish Lions tours.

Year Destination Test series Head coach Tour captain
1888 New Zealand
and Australia		 No tests
played		 Alfred Shaw,
Arthur Shrewsbury		 Robert Seddon,
Andrew Stoddart
1891 South Africa Lions win Edwin Ash Bill Maclagan
1896 South Africa Lions win Roger Walker Johnny Hammond,
Thomas Crean
1899 Australia Lions win Matthew Mullineux Matthew Mullineux,
Frank Stout
1903 South Africa Lions loss Johnny Hammond Mark Morrison
1904 Australia Lions win Arthur O’Brien David Bedell-Sivright,
Teddy Morgan
1904 New Zealand Lions loss Arthur O’Brien David Bedell-Sivright,
Teddy Morgan
1908 New Zealand Lions loss George Harnett Arthur Harding
1908 Australia No tests
played		 George Harnett Arthur Harding
1910 South Africa Lions loss William Cail,
Walter E Rees		 Tommy Smyth,
Jack Jones
1910 Argentina Lions win RV Stanley John Raphael
1924 South Africa Lions loss Harry Packer Ronald Cove-Smith
1927 Argentina Lions win James Baxter David MacMyn
1930 New Zealand Lions loss James Baxter Doug Prentice,
Carl Aarvold
1930 Australia Lions loss James Baxter Doug Prentice,
Carl Aarvold
1936 Argentina Lions win Doug Prentice Bernard Gadney
1938 South Africa Lions loss Major BC Hartley Sam Walker
1950 New Zealand Lions loss Leslie B Oborne Karl Mullen,
Bleddyn Williams
1950 Australia Lions win Leslie B Oborne Karl Mullen,
Bleddyn Williams
1955 South Africa Tie Jack Siggins Robin Thompson,
Cliff Morgan
1959 Australia Lions win OB Glasgow Ronnie Dawson
1959 New Zealand Lions loss OB Glasgow Ronnie Dawson
1962 South Africa Lions loss Harry McKibbin Arthur Smith,
Dickie Jeeps
1966 Australia Lions win John Robins David Watkins,
Mike Campbell-Lamerton
1966 New Zealand Lions loss John Robins David Watkins,
Mike Campbell-Lamerton
1968 South Africa Lions loss Ronnie Dawson Tom Kiernan
1971 New Zealand Lions win Carwyn James John Dawes
1974 South Africa Lions win Syd Millar Willie John McBride
1977 New Zealand Lions loss John Dawes Phil Bennett
1980 South Africa Lions loss Noel Murphy Bill Beaumont
1983 New Zealand Lions loss Jim Telfer Ciaran Fitzgerald
1989 Australia Lions win Ian McGeechan Finlay Calder
1993 New Zealand Lions loss Ian McGeechan Gavin Hastings
1997 South Africa Lions win Ian McGeechan Martin Johnson
2001 Australia Lions loss Graham Henry Martin Johnson
2005 New Zealand Lions loss Clive Woodward Brian O’Driscoll
2009 South Africa Lions loss Ian McGeechan Paul O’Connell
2013 Australia Lions win Warren Gatland Sam Warburton
2017 New Zealand Tie Warren Gatland Sam Warburton
2021 South Africa Lions loss Warren Gatland Alun Wyn Jones

