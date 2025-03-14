There’s a whole different world to explore in Hong Kong – from Rugby Sevens at the brand-new stadium to hidden gems in the countryside

You’ll be surprised at what more you can enjoy

No proper rugby fan worth their salt can claim to be a true follower of the game if they have not experienced the Hong Kong Sevens.

An iconic tournament that has helped create rugby superstars like Jonah Lomu over the years, there’s unbelievable on-field skill and an unrivalled party atmosphere which makes it an unmissable weekend.

What’s more, with the new Kai Tak Sports Park hosting its first iteration of the Hong Kong Sevens on 28-30 March 2025, fans will get to experience all that in a 50,000-capacity state-of-the-art venue and have the chance to say ‘I was there!’ for a moment in history.

There are over 200 restaurants and shops near the new stadium – built on the site of the historic Kai Tak International Airport – so you will be spoilt for choice whenever there’s a break in the rugby.

Not only that, but Hong Kong has plenty more to offer than meets the eye. Each neighbourhood brings with it a whole new world to explore and you can even get out to the countryside for spectacular views and outdoor activities.

The city skyline and high-rise buildings are famous in Hong Kong but it’s just as easy to go island hopping and check out the forests or top up your tan on one of the beaches.

For example, you could check out Discovery Bay – a peaceful oasis away from the busy city centre. Or why not sign up for a hiking tour up to Lion Rock which at 1624 feet is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the area.

It is the perfect blend of traditional and modern culture; you really do get the best of both worlds in Hong Kong. The Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ have both opened in the last couple of years and if you time your trip right then you can also attend one of several arts festivals that the special administrative region plays host to.

If you build up an appetite then there is catering for all levels with Michelin-starred restaurants down to street food and the immersive experience of the hustle and bustle in busy marketplaces.

The Hong Kong Sevens will take place from 28 to 30 March. To experience one of rugby’s jewels in the crown and a global destination to rival any city around the world, visit Discover Hong Kong now.

Created in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board.

