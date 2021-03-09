IL: St Peter’s is literally 200m away from where we lived. We used to choose to play on the street all the time, for some reason! Then going over to St Peter’s every day for kicking was great.

On the street, it would usually be two-on-one constant attack, with three of us. Whoever scored stayed in attack. Or my cousin from Merthyr would come down to make it two-on-two and we’d play in-between cars as the touchline – if you hit one, you’d run inside!

Yeah, I definitely learnt something from that. It was such a narrow space, if you drew the man and gave the ball, the chances are you’d still get caught by the defender. So in terms of offloading, my brothers are a lot better than me and found new ways to throw the dummy. But it helped me in some way.

RW: How much work goes into the kick-pass connection between you?

CS: When Pat Lam first came into Bristol, he said in attack all you really need is two people: a ball-player and someone on the touchline. Because the defence have to mark you, so you could beat them one-on-one or there’s the kick-pass option, which automatically gives you the width in attack.

IL: It’s the sort of thing you practise in the week. Whoever’s starting wing or full-back, or whoever is going to be on the touchline, Cal will connect with them and then you get some practice reps in. We tend to make a point before training, to have a look for it, you know it’s on.

The nice thing about playing with Cal is he’s not just got one kick. If the space is there he can put it there. There are lots of conversations on it in the week – Charles Piutau and Luke Morahan are big on it. Pat puts a big emphasis on it, too, before some sessions.

RW: How detailed does it get at Bristol?

CS: My words probably wouldn’t do it justice – with Pat, Conor McPhillips, John Muldoon with the forwards, and just how in-depth they go. Our analysis team is unbelievable. We’ll look at every single bit of the opposition, and create new phase plays in a week. We have about seven or eight different phase shapes we can go to. Boys need to learn their stuff. Mondays and Tuesdays are more learning days than physical days.