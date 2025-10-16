Who were the most recent side from this side of the Channel to lift the trophy?

This season’s first European Rugby Champions Cup fixtures get underway in December, with Bordeaux Bègles out to retain the title they won in May.

Theirs was the fifth consecutive victory for teams for France, continuing an unprecedented period of dominance for clubs from the other side of the Channel Tunnel. But who were the last side from Britain or Ireland to get their hands on European rugby’s most prestigious trophy?

Read on to find out the identity of the competition’s most recent non-French winners, when they did it, and whether any other country has been quite so dominant in the tournament’s three-decade history.

When was the last time a British or Irish team won the European Rugby Champions Cup?

Exeter Chiefs were the last British or Irish side to lift the European Rugby Champions Cup. They did so after beating Racing 92 in Bristol in 2020, at an entirely empty Ashton Gate Stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Since then, the trophy has taken up residence in France with two wins apiece for Toulouse and La Rochelle, and one for reigning champions Bordeaux Bègles.

Have French teams always been so dominant?

No, one country claiming five titles in a row is unprecedented in the history of a tournament that began life as the Heineken Cup in 1995.

The closest any country had come previously was England’s three successive titles between 2000 and 2002 (Northampton Saints, and Leicester Tigers twice), and France’s hat-trick between 2013 and 2015 (all Toulon).

There has been at least one French side in 12 of the last 13 European Rugby Champions Cup finals, but even so, they didn’t lift the trophy at all between 2016 and 2021.

During that period English sides became the dominant force in the competition, with Saracens winning three titles and Exeter Chiefs one. This run of English victories was only punctuated by Leinster, who claimed the last of their four European titles to date in 2018.

Were honours spread more evenly in the past?

France are the most successful country in the history of the European Rugby Champions Cup, having won 13 out of the 30 titles available.

But French sides have only pulled ahead during their current, record-breaking five-in-a-row run. Before that, honours were much more even, with English teams winning the European Rugby Champions Cup on 10 occasions. Irish teams have come out on top seven times, though clubs from Wales, Scotland, Italy or South Africa are yet to etch their name on the coveted trophy.

England come top of the table for the most individual winners, however, with six champion clubs hailing from the PREM(iership): Bath Rugby, Northampton Saints, Leicester Tigers, Wasps, Saracens and Exeter Chiefs. Five French sides have won (Toulouse, Brive, Toulon, La Rochelle and Bordeaux Bègles), while three Irish teams have been successful (Leinster, Munster and Ulster).

Toulouse are the most successful team in the European Rugby Champions Cup overall with six wins. Leinster’s four wins put them second in the all-time list, just ahead of Saracens and Toulon with three victories apiece.

What about the European Challenge Cup?

You don’t have to go back nearly as far to find a British or Irish winner of the Challenge Cup. In fact, French teams are the ones looking to break their duck in the Champions Cup’s sister competition, following Bath Rugby’s victory in Cardiff this May.

South Africa’s Sharks lifted the trophy in 2024, after a hat-trick of French victories courtesy of Montpellier, Lyon and Toulon.

Who are the previous winners of the European Rugby Champions Cup?

Here’s a full list of winners of European rugby’s premier club competition:

1995-96: Toulouse

Toulouse 1996-97: Brive

Brive 1997-98: Bath Rugby

Bath Rugby 1998-99: Ulster

Ulster 1999-2000: Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints 2000-01: Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers 2001-02: Leicester Tigers

Leicester Tigers 2002-03: Toulouse

Toulouse 2003-04: Wasps

Wasps 2004-05: Toulouse

Toulouse 2005-06: Munster

Munster 2006-07: Wasps

Wasps 2007-08: Munster

Munster 2008-09: Leinster

Leinster 2009-10: Toulouse

Toulouse 2010-11: Leinster

Leinster 2011-12: Leinster

Leinster 2012-13: Toulon

Toulon 2013-14: Toulon

Toulon 2014-15: Toulon

Toulon 2015-16: Saracens

Saracens 2016-17: Saracens

Saracens 2017-18: Leinster

Leinster 2018-19: Saracens

Saracens 2019-20: Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs 2020-21: Toulouse

Toulouse 2021-22: La Rochelle

La Rochelle 2022-23: La Rochelle

La Rochelle 2023-24: Toulouse

Toulouse 2024-25: Bordeaux Bègles

