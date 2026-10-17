Can the Wallabies cause a shock by beating the All Blacks in the return leg in Sydney?

Watch Australia v New Zealand as the two sides play the second of this year’s Bledisloe Cup clashes. The All Blacks were comfortable winners in Auckland last weekend – can the Wallabies cause a shock in Sydney?

On Saturday, New Zealand proved there was no Greatest Rivalry hangover following their series defeat to South Africa, running out comfortable 50-19 winners at their Eden Park fortress. The victory means they’ve retained the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th consecutive year, and extends their winning run over the Wallabies to 12 matches.

Head coach Dave Rennie has subsequently made three changes to his starting line-up, with George Bower coming in at loosehead, Fabian Holland in the second row, and Josh Moorby getting the nod on the wing.

Last Saturday was Les Kiss’s first defeat as Australia boss, and they remain a side on the up as they build to next year’s home World Cup. A first win against the All Blacks since 2020 would certainly lay down a marker, though even a narrow defeat would surely be a sign of progress.

Kiss has made four personnel changes to last weekend’s starting XV, the most notable being Declan Meredith selected at fly-half, as the Wallabies’ long search for a first-choice No 10 continues.

You can watch Wallabies v All Blacks live streams for free in Australia and the United States, and there are also viewing options in the UK, South Africa, New Zealand and South Africa. If you’re away from home right now you can still follow the action as it happens if you use a VPN. We’ve got all the details you need below, including team line-ups .

Can I watch Australia v New Zealand for free?

Yes, if you live in Australia or the US you can watch Wallabies v All Blacks live streams for free.

In Australia this year’s second Bledisloe Cup clash is available for free on Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service. Kick-off is at 4.00pm AEDT but pre-match coverage starts at 3.00pm.

In the US, Australia v New Zealand live streams will be provided by World Rugby’s RugbyPass TV. The service is free to use but you do need to register beforehand. Be warned, however, that you’ll be staying up late on Friday night – the match gets underway at 1.00am EDT / 10.00pm PDT.

If you’re a resident of Australia or the USA, you can still watch your usual free Wallabies v All Blacks live stream if you use a good VPN. You’ll find more details at the bottom of the page.

Other ways to watch Wallabies v All Blacks

UK and Ireland

Sky Sports is showing the game on Sky Sports Main Event. Set that alarm clock, though, because the match kicks off at 6.00am BST on Saturday morning.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch Australia v New Zealand live streams on the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers at the Sky website – prices currently start at £22 per month.

Now Sports offers a daily subscription for £14.99. Monthly packages are also available, starting at £26.99 per month. If you just want to watch this game rather than subscribing for a longer period,

New Zealand Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to watch Wallabies v All Blacks live streams in New Zealand. Sky Sport Now subscriptions are available for $29.99 per day, $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year. The match kicks off at 6.00pm NZDT on Saturday evening.

Australia In addition to the free broadcast on Channel 9/9 Now, you can watch Wallabies v All Blacks live streams ad-free via streaming service Stan Sport. A Stan Sport subscription costs $20 per month on top of a standard Stan plan (for which prices start at $9.99 per month).

South Africa

SuperSport has the TV rights for this game against the Springboks’ regular Rugby Championship opponents. There are various SuperSport packages available – including options to stream online or watch on your TV via DStv – so take a look to find out what works best for you. The match gets underway at 7.00am SAST on Saturday morning. Related: Why is there no Rugby Championship in 2026? Canada If you’re in Canada you can watch Australia v New Zealand live streams via Premier Sports – kick-off is 2.10am EDT (Saturday) / 11.10pm PDT (Saturday). A monthly pass costs CA$29.99, though you can save money with a six-month pass (CA$79.99) or an annual subscription ($139.99).

How to watch Australia v New Zealand from anywhere

Being away from home doesn’t have to stop you watching Wallabies v All Blacks live streams. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, letting you stream the game as if you were at home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide rank NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its low price and unrivalled ability to unblock streaming services.

Wallabies v All Blacks teams and officials

Wallabies

Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph Aukuso Sua’ali’i, Isaac Henry, Harry Potter, Declan Meredith, Ryan Lonergan; Aidan Ross, Josh Nasser, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (captain)

Replacements:

Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Massimo De Lutiis, Josh Canham, Carlo Tizzano, Kalani Thomas, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Filipo Daugunu

All Blacks

Beauden Barrett, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; George Bower, Codie Taylor (captain), Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett, Fabian Holland, Tupou Vaa’i, Peter Lakai, Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Xavier Numia, Pasilio Tosi, Shannon Frizell, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Rieko Ioane

The referee for this Sydney encounter is England’s Luke Pearce, assisted by Ireland’s Andrew Brace and Argentina’s Damian Schneider. Marius van der Westhuizen is the TMO.

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