How you can watch two of the biggest sides in England kick off their PREM seasons – for free.

Watch Leicester Tigers v Saracens as two of the biggest and most successful sides in Gallagher PREM history kick off their seasons at Welford Road.

Leicester don’t lose many at their East Midlands fortress, and they’ll be feeling confident after last year’s run to the play-off semi-finals. They lost to eventual champions Northampton Saints that day but head coach Geoff Parling is entering his second year in charge, and seems to be building something impressive. The arrivals of Aaron Wainwright, Mako Vunipola and Joel Sclavi will bolster an already impressive squad.

There’s rather more change for Sarries, where Mark McCall has stood down as director of rugby after 17 years at the helm. His predecessor, Brendan Venter, has picked up the reins, and it looks like the London side have every intention of hitting the ground running. They’ve made some impressive signings of their own, notably George Martin, Alfie Barbeary and Tomos Williams.

Both sides will be desperate to pick up a win in this Sunday afternoon fixture.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how UK-based viewers can use a VPN to watch their ITVX Leicester Tigers v Saracens free stream from abroad.

Key information

– Leicester Tigers v Saracens date: Sunday 27 September, 2026 – Leicester Tigers v Saracens kick-off time: 3.00pm BST (local) / 10.00am EDT / 12.00am AEST (Monday) – Leicester Tigers v Saracens FREE stream: ITVX (UK) – Other Leicester Tigers v Saracens streams: TNT Sports / HBO Max (UK), FloRugby (US), Stan Sport (Australia) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

FREE Leicester Tigers v Saracens live stream in the UK

ITV is showing seven Gallagher PREM games live and for free this season, and the broadcaster is getting underway early with this opening weekend fixture.

This contest between the 2022 and 2023 champions is on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service on Sunday afternoon, with coverage starting at 2.30pm BST ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

ITVX is free to use, though you do need to register to access the service. You also require a valid TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Brit travelling overseas right now? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your free Leicester Tigers v Saracens live stream as if you were back in the UK. Read on to find out more.

How to watch Leicester Tigers v Saracens from anywhere

Even if you’re travelling abroad you can enjoy this opening weekend Gallagher PREM fixture via your usual streaming service with the help of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). These handy pieces of software allow you to change your IP address, meaning you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions even when you’re hundreds of miles from home. The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its table-topping ability to unblock streaming services. It also boasts top-notch security features. Save up to 75% on NordVPN!

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Other Leicester Tigers v Saracens live streams around the world

United Kingdom: As with every Gallagher PREM match this season, UK-based viewers can watch Leicester Tigers v Saracens on TNT Sports 1 . You can add TNT Sports to your Sky BT, EE or Virgin Media HBO Max streaming platform. Prices for the latter start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year.

As with every Gallagher PREM match this season, UK-based viewers can watch Leicester Tigers v Saracens on . You can add TNT Sports to your HBO Max streaming platform. Prices for the latter start at £25.99 per month if you sign up for the whole year. Ireland: TNT Sports also has the Leicester Tigers v Saracens rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

TNT Sports also has the Leicester Tigers v Saracens rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. United States: US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but it’s much cheaper if you pay for a whole year up front – an annual subscription costs $155.88, which works out at just $12.99 per month. Leicester Tigers v Saracens kicks off at 10.00am EDT / 7.00am PDT this morning.

US-based rugby fans can watch all of this season’s Gallagher PREM action on FloRugby. Australia: Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Leicester Tigers v Saracens live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $9.99 per month. Kick-off is 12.00am AEST on Monday morning, so it’ll be a late one before work tomorrow.

Down Under? Subscription service Stan Sport is showing the Leicester Tigers v Saracens live stream ad-free. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, for which prices start at $9.99 per month. Kick-off is 12.00am AEST on Monday morning, so it’ll be a late one before work tomorrow. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Leicester Tigers v Saracens live streams in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now start at $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 3.00am NZDT on Monday morning.

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