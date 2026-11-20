Where you’ll be watching the biggest rugby tournament on the planet next year.
The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup is now less than a year away. Taking place across Australia, it’ll be rugby’s largest ever tournament, with 24 teams contesting 52 matches in their pursuit of the Webb Ellis Cup.
As you’d expect of one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, every match will be available to TV viewers all over the world. In fact, many countries already have free-to-air deals in place, ensuring you’ll be able to watch all the action without spending a penny.
Below we explain where to watch the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in the UK, Australia, the United States and other major rugby nations, so you can make sure you know where to point your remote when the action kicks off next October. We’ll add other key broadcaster information when it’s announced.
Rugby World Cup 2027: Key information
– Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 dates: October 1 – November 13 2027
– Confirmed Men’s Rugby World Cup free broadcasters: ITV (UK), TF1 (France), Channel 9 (Australia – selected games only)
– Other Men’s Rugby World Cup broadcasters: Stan Sport (Australia), Paramount+ (US), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), SuperSport (South Africa)
Watch the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 FOR FREE in the UK
Amid rumours that the competition was going to go behind a paywall in the UK for the first time, ITV and World Rugby announced a broadcast deal for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in July 2026. It would have marked a radical change had the tournament ended up elsewhere, seeing as free broadcaster ITV has held exclusive rights for every edition of the tournament since 1991.
The deal means that all 52 games of the expanded World Cup will be available for free across ITV’s TV channels, the ITVX streaming service, and ITV Sport’s YouTube channel.
ITV has invested in rugby in a big way in recent years, with the majority of Six Nations matches, the Nations Championship and next year’s pre-World Cup Summer Nations Series all available across its various platforms.
Watch selected Rugby World Cup 2027 matches for FREE in Australia
In the host nation, half of the Men’s Rugby World Cup matches – including every Wallabies fixture – will be available for free across Nine Entertainment’s TV channels, and its 9Now streaming service.
Aussies will be able to watch the remaining games on streaming service Stan Sport. Stan Sport packages currently start at $20 per month (on top of a basic $9.99 Stan subscription), and also get you access to Premier League soccer and loads more rugby union action – including the Six Nations.
Stream Rugby World Cup 2027 from anywhere
Being overseas during the Rugby World Cup doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream the RWC from anywhere as if you were sitting in your own living room.
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Rugby World Cup 2027 live streams in the United States
CBS Sports has picked up the US rights to the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup, with every game available on the Paramount+ platform (prices currently start at $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year).
Selected matches will also be available on CBS and CBS Sports Network.
Rugby World Cup 2027 coverage in Ireland
World Rugby has yet to announce an official Rugby World Cup 2o27 broadcaster in Ireland, but the 2023 tournament was shared between free broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media.
We’ll add more info on Irish broadcasters when they’re announced.
Where to watch the Rugby World Cup in France
There’s also a free option to watch the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 in France. TF1 has picked up the rights to the competition, and will be showing matches across its TV channels and TF1+ streaming platform.
Watch the Rugby World Cup 2027 in New Zealand
Kiwis can watch the All Blacks in action – and every other match of the tournament – on subscription service Sky Sport, a familiar destination for rugby fans in New Zealand.
You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $59.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.
Occasionally Sky Sport NZ does deals with free broadcasters to show All Blacks games on a delay, though it’s yet to be confirmed whether this will happen at Rugby World Cup 2027.
Rugby World Cup 2027 live streams in South Africa
Fans in South Africa can watch all the Rugby World Cup 2027 action on SuperSport. You can get SuperSport on your TV via DStv, or you can stream online. There are various SuperSport packages available, so have a look at what works best for you.
At the 2023 World Cup, a last-minute deal was signed to show a limited number of games on free broadcaster SABC, though it remains to be seen whether that will happen for the upcoming tournament.
Watch Rugby World Cup 2027 in Canada
In Canada, Men’s Rugby World Cup live streams will be available on sports network TSN. Prices for the TSN Standard package start at $24.99 per month.
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