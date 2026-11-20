Where you’ll be watching the biggest rugby tournament on the planet next year.

The 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup is now less than a year away. Taking place across Australia, it’ll be rugby’s largest ever tournament, with 24 teams contesting 52 matches in their pursuit of the Webb Ellis Cup.

As you’d expect of one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, every match will be available to TV viewers all over the world. In fact, many countries already have free-to-air deals in place, ensuring you’ll be able to watch all the action without spending a penny.

Below we explain where to watch the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in the UK, Australia, the United States and other major rugby nations, so you can make sure you know where to point your remote when the action kicks off next October. We’ll add other key broadcaster information when it’s announced.

Rugby World Cup 2027: Key information

– Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 dates: October 1 – November 13 2027 – Confirmed Men’s Rugby World Cup free broadcasters: ITV (UK), TF1 (France), Channel 9 (Australia – selected games only) – Other Men’s Rugby World Cup broadcasters: Stan Sport (Australia), Paramount+ (US), Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand), SuperSport (South Africa)

Watch the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 FOR FREE in the UK

Amid rumours that the competition was going to go behind a paywall in the UK for the first time, ITV and World Rugby announced a broadcast deal for the 2027 Men’s Rugby World Cup in July 2026. It would have marked a radical change had the tournament ended up elsewhere, seeing as free broadcaster ITV has held exclusive rights for every edition of the tournament since 1991.

The deal means that all 52 games of the expanded World Cup will be available for free across ITV’s TV channels, the ITVX streaming service, and ITV Sport’s YouTube channel.

ITV has invested in rugby in a big way in recent years, with the majority of Six Nations matches, the Nations Championship and next year’s pre-World Cup Summer Nations Series all available across its various platforms.

Watch selected Rugby World Cup 2027 matches for FREE in Australia

In the host nation, half of the Men’s Rugby World Cup matches – including every Wallabies fixture – will be available for free across Nine Entertainment’s TV channels, and its 9Now streaming service.

Aussies will be able to watch the remaining games on streaming service Stan Sport. Stan Sport packages currently start at $20 per month (on top of a basic $9.99 Stan subscription), and also get you access to Premier League soccer and loads more rugby union action – including the Six Nations.

Stream Rugby World Cup 2027 from anywhere

Being overseas during the Rugby World Cup doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream the RWC from anywhere as if you were sitting in your own living room.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.