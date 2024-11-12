The men's Six Nations returns in January. Here’s all you need to know about the northern hemisphere’s biggest rugby tournament.

The Six Nations 2025 sees England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales competing for the coveted title – and maybe even a grand slam.

The veteran championship is a staple of the rugby calendar and one of the most popular international tournaments in the world. Taking place every year, it reignites old rivalries between the top sides in Europe, and the stakes will be even higher in 2025, as many players will be competing for a place on the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour to Australia.

Ireland head into the Six Nations 2025 looking for a third title in a row. They didn’t win a clean sweep in 2024, however, after England crashed their party at Twickenham, and go into this tournament with temporary boss Simon Easterby at the helm, as head coach Andy Farrell has the honour of managing the Lions.

France have been their closest rivals in recent years and – with superstar scrum-half Antoine Dupont back from winning gold in the Olympic rugby sevens – seem likely to be the biggest threat to an Irish hat-trick. That said, Scotland can beat almost anyone on their day, while Steve Borthwick’s England side will be extremely dangerous if they can turn their recent run of narrow defeats into victories. Italy have grown into an impressive unit under Gonzalo Quesada, and Wales will be desperate to avoid a second successive Wooden Spoon.

The tournament is always essential viewing throughout the winter and early spring. Here’s everything you need to know about the Six Nations 2025, including Six Nations fixtures.

Six Nations 2025: Overview

Dates: 31 January – 15 March 2025

Teams: England, Ireland, France, Italy, Wales and Scotland

Defending champions: Ireland

Most titles: England and Wales, 39 each (England have 29 outright wins with 10 shared; Wales have 28 outright wins with 11 shared)

First season: The tournament began as the Home Nations Championship in 1883. France joined in 1910 to make it the Five Nations. The current Six Nations iteration kicked off in 2000 with the arrival of Italy

First title: England (England also won the first-ever Five Nations and Six Nations titles)

UK TV coverage: The BBC and ITV will share coverage once again in 2025

Six Nations 2025: Fixtures

Round 1

Friday 31 January 2025

France v Wales

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.15pm GMT / 10.15pm SAST / 7.15am AEDT (Saturday) / 9.15am NZDT (Saturday) / 3.15pm ET / 12.15pm PT

Saturday 1 February 2025

Scotland v Italy

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Ireland v England

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Round 2

Saturday 8 February 2025

Italy v Wales

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

England v France

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 9 February 2025

Scotland v Ireland

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Round 3

Saturday 22 February 2025

Wales v Ireland

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

England v Scotland

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 23 February

Italy v France

Stadio Olimpico, Roma

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT

Round 4

Saturday 8 March 2025

Ireland v France

Aviva Stadium

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 9.15am ET / 6.15am PT

Scotland v Wales

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 11.45am ET / 8.45am PT

Sunday 9 March 2025

England v Italy

Twickenham Stadium, London

Kick-off: 3.00pm GMT / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday) / 4.00am NZDT (Monday) / 11.00am ET / 8.00am PT

Round 5

Saturday 15 March 2025

Italy v Ireland

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Kick-off: 2.15pm GMT / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday) / 3.15am NZDT (Sunday) / 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT

Wales v England

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday) / 5.45am NZDT (Sunday) / 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT

France v Scotland

Stade de France, Paris

Kick-off: 8.00pm GMT / 10.00pm SAST / 7.00am AEDT (Sunday) / 9.00am NZDT (Sunday) / 4.00pm ET / 1.00pm PT

Six Nations 2025: TV coverage in the UK

The BBC and ITV will share coverage in the UK during the 2025 tournament. Scotland and Wales home fixtures are broadcast by the BBC on its terrestrial channels and the iPlayer streaming service. England, France, Ireland and Italy home games are available via ITV, both on terrestrial channels and the ITVX streaming service.

Elsewhere in the world? Check out our guide to watching the Six Nations wherever you are.

Six Nations 2025: Results

This section will be updated as the 2025 tournament progresses.

Six Nations 2025: Squads

This section will be updated when the England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales squads are announced.

Previous Six Nations winners

We have a full list of previous winners of the championship in all its different forms dating back to 1883. Here’s every winner of the Six Nations title since Italy joined the tournament in 2000:

2000 – England

2001 – England

2002 – France (Grand Slam)

2003 – England (Grand Slam)

2004 – France (Grand Slam)

2005 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2006 – France

2007 – France

2008 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2009 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2010 – France (Grand Slam)

2011 – England

2012 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2013 – Wales

2014 – Ireland

2015 – Ireland

2016 – England (Grand Slam)

2017 – England

2018 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2019 – Wales (Grand Slam)

2020 – England

2021 – Wales

2022 – France (Grand Slam)

2023 – Ireland (Grand Slam)

2024 – Ireland

